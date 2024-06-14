Avispa vs Sagan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16th 2024

Avispa Fukuoka and Sagan Tosu will battle for three points in a J1 League matchday 18 fixture on Sunday. The home side are coming off an 8-0 thrashing of Fukuyama City in the Emperor's Cup.

Wellington and Takeshi Kanameri scored first-half goals to put them two goals up at the break. Yuji Kitajima and Reiju Tsuruno scored a goal each after the break, while Shahab Zahedi and Daiki Matsuoka scored braces.

Fukuoka will turn their focus back to the league, where their league game saw them claim a 2-0 away win over Kashiwa Reysol.

Sagan Tosu, meanwhile, eliminated Kochi United with a 2-1 home win in the Emperors Cup. Vinicius Araujo scored either side of Kokoro Kobayashi to guide his side into the next round. Tosu's last league game came in a 1-0 defeat at home to FC Tokyo.

Trending

The loss left them in 17th place, having garnered 14 points from 16 games. Avispa Fukuoka are 10th with 25 points to their name.

Avispa vs Sagan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Avispa Fukuoka have 18 wins from the last 40 head-to-head games. Sagan Tosu were victorious on 11 occasions while 11 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in August 2023 when Avispa claimed a 1-0 away win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Five of Avispa Fukuoka's last six games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Sagan Tosu have the second-worst away record in the league, having garnered four points from seven games on their travels.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Avispa vs Sagan Prediction

Avispa Fukuoka will be full of confidence, having won their last three games on the bounce. The most recent win came in an eight-goal thrashing in the cup and Shigetoshi Hasebe's side will be looking to build on this.

Sagan Tosu are outside the relegation zone on goal difference and are winless in the last five head-to-head games. Their poor form on their travels has been the major cause of their struggles this season.

We are backing Avispa Fukuoka to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Avispa 2-1 Sagan Tosu

Avispa vs Sagan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Avispa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals