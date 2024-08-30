Avispa Fukuoka welcome Vissel Kobe to Best Denki Stadium for a J1 League round 29 fixture on Sunday (September 1). The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Gamba Osaka last weekend.

They went into the break with a 2-1 lead, with Kazuya Konno and Daiki Miya scoring either side off Shota Fukuoka's 27th-minute strike. Isa Sakamoto equalised for Gamba three minutes into the second half.

Kobe, meanwhile, saw off Sagan Tosu with a routine 2-0 home win. Taisei Miyashiro broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute before Daiju Sasaki doubled their lead just before the hour mark.

The victory left them in third spot in the points table, having garnered 49 points from 28 games, while Fukuoka are seventh with 38 points.

Avispa vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vissel Kobe have 17 wins from their last 34 head-to-head games with Avispa, who have been victorious eight times.

Their most recent meeting in May saw Kobe claim a 1-0 home win.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Six of their last eight head-to-head games, including the last six, have seen at least one side fail to score.

Fukuoka are winless in eight games across competitions. losing five.

Six of Kobe's last seven league games have produced at least eight corners.

Kobe have won their last four head-to-head games with Avispa.

Avispa vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Avispa have been out of sorts in the last few months and are without a win since June. Furthermore, they have lost their last four home games.

Vissel, for their part, are still in the title race but are five points off table-toppers Machida Zelvia with 10 games to go. They have been dominant in this fixture over the years and enter the game as the favourites.

Games between the two sides tend to be low-scoring affairs, but expect Vissel to claim a narrow victory while keeping a clean sheet.

Prediction: Avispa 0-1 Vissel

Avispa vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vissel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corners

