AVS vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

AVS will welcome Benfica to Estádio do Desportivo das Aves in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. The hosts are winless in five league games thus far, while the capital club have won three of their four games.

The hosts resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 3-1 defeat against Estoril Praia, extending their losing streak to two games. Diogo Filipe Spencer Marques scored a consolation for them in the 78th minute, and they also had a goal ruled out by VAR in the 87th minute.

The visitors are winless in their two games after the international break. After a 1-1 draw against Santa Clara in the league last week, they suffered a 3-2 home loss to Qarabag in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week. They were two goals up by the 16th minute, but gave away the lead.

AVS vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met just three times thus far. The capital club are unbeaten in these meetings, recording two wins.

The visitors are one of only two teams that have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league thus far, with the other one being league leaders Porto.

The hosts are winless in their last six league games, suffering five defeats. They have failed to score in three games in that period.

Benfica are unbeaten in the league since February.

AVS have lost their last four home games, failing to score in three.

The hosts have scored one goal apiece in two of their last three games in this fixture. They held the capital club to a 1-1 home draw last season.

AVS vs Benfica Prediction

The hosts are winless in their five league games thus far, conceding 11 goals while scoring just four times, and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless in their last nine home games in the league, suffering six defeats, which is a cause for concern.

As Águias suffered their first loss of the season in their Champions League campaign opener and will look to bounce back here. They have won nine of their last 10 away games in the Primeira Liga.

Jose Mourinho has returned to the club after 25 years and will look to get his second stint underway with a win. He remains without the services of Bruma, Manu Silva, and Alexander Bah due to injuries, while Dodi Lukebakio faces a late fitness test.

The visitors have an impressive away record in the league and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: AVS 1-3 Benfica

AVS vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

