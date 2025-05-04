AVS vs Boavista Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2025

AVS and Boavista bring round 32 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga to an end when they square off in a mouth-watering relegation six-pointer on Monday. Stuart Baxter’s men journey to the Estádio do Desportivo das Aves looking to secure a third away win on the spin and take a giant stride in their push to beat the drop.

AVS were condemned to their heaviest-ever Primeira Liga defeat last Sunday as they lost 6-0 against title-chasing Benfica when the two sides met at the Estadio da Luz.

With that result, Rui Ferreira’s side have now gone seven consecutive games without a win, losing six and claiming one draw — a run which has put their top-flight status under threat.

Having gained promotion to the Primeira Liga for the first time in club history last season, AVS have picked up 24 points from their 31 matches so far to sit bottom but one in the table, level on points with 16th-placed Farense in the relegation playoff spot.

Like the home side, Boavista dropped three more points in the relegation dogfight as they fell to a 5-0 defeat against Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio do Bessa last time out.

While Baxter’s men have lost eight of their last nine home matches, they head into Monday’s clash on a run of two consecutive road wins, seeing off Rio Ave and Farense, while scoring three goals and keeping two clean sheets.

With 21 points from 31 matches, Boavista are currently rooted to the bottom of the Primeira Liga standings, eight points off 15th-placed Estrela Amadora in safety with just three games to go.

AVS vs Boavista Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between AVS and Boavista, with both sides playing out a goalless draw when they met in December’s reverse fixture.

Ferreira’s men have failed to win their last five home games, losing three and picking up two draws since the start of February.

Boavista have failed to win eight of their most recent nine away matches, losing six and claiming one draw since early November.

AVS currently hold the division’s worst defensive record, having conceded 55 goals from their 31 matches so far, three more than any other side in the league.

AVS vs Boavista Prediction

With their top-flight status potentially hinging on Monday’s result, we expect AVS and Boavista to go all out at the Estádio do Desportivo das Aves as they look to come out on top in the relegation six-pointer.

While AVS have home advantage, Boavista boast the experience needed to get the job done and we fancy them to secure the desired result, albeit by a narrow margin.

Prediction: AVS 1-2 Boavista

AVS vs Boavista Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Boavista to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of AVS’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the hosts’ last five games)

