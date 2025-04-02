AVS vs Estoril Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2025 

AVS and Estoril will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 28 clash on Friday (April 4th). The game will be played at Estadio do CD das Aves.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 thrashing away to Famalicao last weekend. All five goals were scored in the second half, with Simon Elisor, Mathias De Amorim, Sorriso and Yassir Zabiri scoring for the home side while Nene scored for the visitors.

Estoril, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to FC Porto. They went ahead through Yanis Begraoui's 15th-minute penalty while Samu equalized from the spot in the 45th minute. Rodrigo Mora scored the match-winner twenty minutes into the second half.

The defeat left the Canaries in ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 36 points from 27 games. AVS are 16th on 23 points.

AVS vs Estoril Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate in the reverse fixture in November 2024.

Estoril's last eight league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

AVS have won just one of their last eight league games (five losses).

Eight of Estoril's last nine away games have produced three goals or more.

AVS' last five home games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Estoril's last six games have been level at the break.

Estoril have lost just one of their last six away games (three wins).

AVS vs Estoril Prediction

AVS are level on points with Estrela as they aim to retain their spot in the top flight. They currently occupy the relegation playoff spot and a win here could take them out of the bottom three. However, they have lost their last three games on the bounce and have won just one home game in almost seven months.

Estoril, for their part, have little left to play for this season. They have not won any of their last three away games but their matches have tended to be high-scoring with plenty of chances at both ends.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: AVS 2-2 Estoril

AVS vs Estoril Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

