AVS vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2025

AVS will entertain Gil Vicente at Estádio Clube Desportivo das Aves in the Primeira Liga on Monday. The hosts will once again seek to reverse their misfortunes, while the visitors will push to cover lost ground.

AVS vs Gil Vicente Preview

AVS are winless in their last 12 matches in all competitions, including 10 in the Primeira Liga. They sit second from bottom with 15 points, having won twice and drawn nine times in 17 matches. The crisis led to the dismissal of head coach Vítor Campelos late last year, with Daniel Ramos coming on board.

The hosts are the newest club in the league – 20 months old – and are plying their trade in the top flight for the first time. They earned promotion via the Liga Portugal 2 play-offs last season, but the experience has been unpalatable so far. Based on the strength of the current squad, reviving their campaign appears to be nearly impossible.

Gil Vicente dropped six points in their last five matches, which kept them stagnated in mid-table after 18 rounds of matches. They sit in the 10th spot on 22 points following five wins and seven draws. With two wins in their last two matches, the visitors seem to be back on their feet.

Gilistas finished 12th out of 18 teams last season, and are still in search of their first top-flight title. They could leap two places if they claim maximum points against AVS but reaching the qualification zone for a UEFA spot could prove difficult. The top guns Sporting, Benfica, Porto and Braga currently occupy those spots.

AVS vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met just once, with Gil Vicente prevailing 4-2 at home in Primeira Liga.

AVS have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

AVS have scored four goals and conceded six in their last five matches in all competitions.

Gil Vicente have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

AVS have drawn four times and lost once in their last five matches while Gil Vicente have won twice and drawn thrice. Form Guide: AVS – L-D-D-D-D, Gil Vicente – W-W-D-D-D.

AVS vs Gil Vicente Prediction

AVS will need to fight hard to avoid a defeat as they did in their last two home matches. However, claiming a win against the visitors seems a tall order.

Gil Vicente will be looking to exploit the situation of the hosts and snatch a crucial away win to boost their status in the standings.

Gil Vicente are expected to come out on top based on form and momentum.

Prediction: AVS 1-2 Gil Vicente

AVS vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Gil Vicente to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Gil Vicente to score first – Yes

Tip 4: AVS to score - Yes

