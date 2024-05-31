AVS vs Portimonense prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga Portugal 2023-24

AVS welcome Portimonense to Vila das Aves for the second leg of their Liga Portugal relegation playoff tie on Sunday (June 2). The hosts hold a narrow victory in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 away win in the first leg last weekend.

They went ahead through Anthony Correia's 19th-minute strike, while Bernado put them two goals up two minutes into the second half. Jorge Teixeira's 86th-minute own goal halved the visitors' lead.

AVS ended the regular Liga Portugal 2 season with a 1-0 home defeat to Tondela to end the campaign in third spot with 64 points from 34 games. Portimonse, meanwhile, claimed a 3-1 away win to end the season in 16th place, having garnered 32 points from 34 games.

AVS vs Portimonense Head-to-Head

AVS claimed a 2-1 away win in the first leg.

AVS form guide: W-L-D-D-W

Portimonense form guide: L-W-D-L-L

AVS vs Portimonense Team News

AVS

There are no injury concerns for the hosts. Fabio Pacheco is suspended for his dismissal in the first leg, while Luis Silva is unavailable.

Injuries: None

Unavailable: Luis Silva

Suspension: Fabio Pacheco

Portimonense

Zinho is injured. There are no suspensions for the visitors.

Injury: Zinho

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

AVS vs Portimonense Predicted XIs

AVS (4-2-3-1): Simao (GK); Jorge Teixeira, Clayton Pereira, Anthony Correira, Leo Alaba; Gustavo Mendonca, Jonathan Lucas; Tunde Akinsola, Bernardo, John Mercado; Nene

Portimonense (4-3-3): Kosuke Nakamura (GK); Moustapha Seck, Tornich, Pedrao, Guga; Lucas Ventura, Carlinhos, Taichi Fukui; Helio Varela, Carillo Morales, Hildeberto Pereira

AVS vs Portimonense Prediction

AVS are seeking promotion to the Portuguese Primeira Liga after just one season in their current iteration. They defied the pre-game odds to claim a narrow away win in the first leg to put them in the driving seat in the race for promotion.

Portimonense, for their part, struggled throughout the just-concluded top-flight regular season. A final day victory over Farense that ended their five-game winless run was not enough.

That was due to Boavista getting the point they needed with a dramatic equaliser from the spot in the 11th minute of injury time on final day to preserve their spot in Liga Portugal on goal difference.

Portimonense will look to put this behind them as they aim to overcome a one-goal deficit. Expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: AVS 1-1 Portimonense