AVS vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

AVS will host Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio do CD das Aves on Sunday night in another round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The hosts will hope to cause an unlikely upset and potentially move out of the relegation zone when they host the league leaders.

Ad

AVS failed to hold on to a first-half lead in their 1-1 draw against Rio Ave last weekend, marking their 10th draw of the league campaign. The hosts have won only three league games all season; two of which came in the opening five rounds; and now sit two places and seven points above Boavista at the bottom of the table.

Sporting will be keen to avoid losing their place at the top of the table this weekend as they are only two points ahead of second-placed Benfica after playing an equal number of games. The visitors have dropped points in recent games with back-to-back draws against Porto and more recently, Arouca, but are still unbeaten after nine league games under head coach Rui Borges.

Ad

Trending

AVS vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday will mark only the second-ever meeting between the two sides. Sporting won their first-ever meeting 3-0 in September 2024.

The hosts have scored only 17 goals in the Portuguese top division so far this season. Only Farense (13) and last-placed Boavista (14) have scored fewer.

The visitors have the best offensive and joint-best defensive records in the league after 22 games played, with an impressive 59 goals scored and only 18 conceded.

Thirteen of the 19 points picked up by AVS this season have been obtained at home.

The Lions have only lost one game away from home this league campaign.

Ad

AVS vs Sporting Prediction

AVS have a mountain to climb if they are to avoid defeat against a side with much better quality and in much better form. The hosts can only hope to capitalize on the defending champions’ recent lapses to force an unlikely draw.

The champions will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points on Sunday. The visitors will be motivated by the need to preserve their place at the top of the league table and should return to winning ways here.

Ad

Prediction: AVS 1-2 Sporting Lisbon

AVS vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors’ last six league games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the hosts' last 10 games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback