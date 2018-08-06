Axel Witsel agrees Borussia Dortmund deal

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 271 // 06 Aug 2018, 20:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Axel Witsel will make the switch from Tianjin Quanjian

What's the story?

Axel Witsel has agreed a move from Tianjin Quanjian to Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of £18 million. He will pen a four-year contract with the Bundesliga giants and finally feature for a side part of one of Europe's top 5 leagues.

"After the World Cup, it was my goal to move from China back to Europe," Witsel said. "I'm totally happy and also proud to be allowed to play for BVB soon."

In case you didn't know...

He joined the Chinese Super League side in 2017 and has featured in 47 matches for them, whilst contributing with six goals.

The 29-year-old was an integral part of the Belgian side that took the bronze medal home this World Cup. In total, he has a earned a massive 96 caps for his nation.

The heart of the matter

Witsel has often been linked to a host of European heavyweights in the transfer market, but has now finally switched to a 'big' club after having played in Russia, China, Portugal and Belgium.

Moreover, after a successful World Cup, he was sure to fetch a couple of realistic suitors.

Delighted by his move, he exclaimed, "After our first conversation, I did not have to think twice, because for me Borussia Dortmund is one of the best clubs on the continent. Honestly, I can not wait to run around in front of 81,000 people."

Sporting director Michael Zorc too, was overwhelmed by his club's new addition.

"Axel is a player with a great deal of international experience who has all the skills to shape BVB's central midfield: tactical understanding, tackling power, speed, creativity and mentality," he added.

Witsel arrives.

Video

Is there anything this boy cannot do?

What's next?

18 months after his move to China, the wily midfielder is back in Europe. He has already arrived in Switzerland ahead of Dortmund's friendly against Serie A giants Napoli.

The match is due on 7th August and Witsel is unlikely to feature as he joined the team only today. However, he could be included in the squad against Lazio on 12th, with the match scheduled to be hosted by Stadion Essen, in Germany.

BVB begin their Bundesliga season at home to RB Leipzig on the 26th of this month.