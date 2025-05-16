AZ Alkmaar vs Almere Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

AZ Alkmaar and Almere City will battle for three points in the final matchday of the Eredivisie season on Sunday (May 18th). The game will be played at AFAS Stadion.
The home side will be looking to build on the 3-2 away win they registered over Twente in midweek. They went ahead through Ruben van Bommel's third-minute strike but Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Michel Vlap scored to put the hosts 2-1 up by the 23rd minute. Sven Mijnans equalized in first-half injury time while second-half substitute Denso Kasius scored the match-winner in the 71st minute.
Almere, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Fortuna Sittard. Junior Kadile's 14th-minute strike put the hosts in the lead, while Bojan Radulovic equalized with 11 minutes left in regulation time.
The stalemate left them at the foot of the standings and saw their relegation confirmed. AZ are fifth with 56 points to their name from 33 games.
AZ Alkmaar vs Almere Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- AZ Alkmaar have three wins in four head-to-head games, while one game was drawn.
- Their most recent clash came in August 2024 when AZ claimed a 1-0 away win.
- AZ have won just one of their last four home games (two draws).
- Almere have the worst away attacking record in the league, having scored just nine goals in 16 games on their travels.
- Four of AZ's last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.
- Almere have lost four of their last five away games (one win).
AZ Alkmaar vs Almere Prediction
AZ Alkmaar have won their last three games on the bounce, scoring three goals in each victory. They will be aiming to end the campaign on a high by winning their final game in front of their fans.
Almere City, for their part, are returning to the Eerste Divisie after two seasons in the top flight. They are winless in their last six league games (three draws) and are unsurprisingly the pre-game underdogs here.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to cruise to a comfortable victory, in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 3-0 Almere
AZ Alkmaar vs Almere Betting Tips
Tip 1 - AZ Alkmaar to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals