AZ Alkmaar vs Excelsior Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

AZ Alkmaar will welcome Excelsior to the AFAS Stadion for an Eredivisie matchday 28 clash on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw away to Sparta Rotterdam last weekend. Goals in either half from Yukinari Sugawara and Arno Verschueren ensured that the spoils were shared.

Excelsior, meanwhile, fell to a 5-2 defeat away to Fortuna Sittard. Kaj Sierhuis inspired the rout with a first-half hat-trick while Justin Lonwijk and Rodrigo Guth also scored for the hosts in the rout.

The defeat left Marinus Dijkhuizen's side in 15th spot in the table, having garnered 21 points from 24 games. AZ Alkmaar are fourth with 43 points to show for their efforts in 24 games.

AZ Alkmaar vs Excelsior Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 72nd meeting between the two sides. Alkmaar have 43 wins to their name, Excelsior were victorious on 17 occasions while 13 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Excelsior are winless in their last six league games, losing the last five on the bounce.

Five of AZ Alkmaar's last six games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Seven of Excelsior's last eight league games have produced over 2.5 goals, with six games in this run witnessing goals at both ends.

AZ Alkmaar vs Excelsior Prediction

AZ Alkmaar would have expected to compete at the summit of the league this season but their campaign so far has not lived up to expectations. They currently sit outside the top three and are seven points off the pace in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Excelsior, for their part, sit just outside the relegation zone and are three points above the bottom three. Their games have been highly entertaining, in contrast to Alkmaar's more compact style.

We are backing Alkmaar to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 2-0 Excelsior

AZ Alkmaar vs Excelsior Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - AZ Alkmaar to win and keep a clean sheet