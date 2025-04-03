AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

AZ Alkmaar will invite Feyenoord to AFAS Stadion in the Eredivisie on Saturday. AZ have 46 points to their name, the same as sixth-placed Twente. The visitors are in third place in the standings, with a seven-point lead over the hosts.

De Kaasboeren are winless in their last four league games, playing three consecutive draws. After a 3-3 away draw against NEC last month, they played a 2-2 home draw against Waalwijk on Tuesday.

De Stadionclub extended their winning streak in the Eredivisie to three games on Wednesday with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Groningen. Anis Hadj-Moussa scored in the first half, Igor Paixão bagged a brace, and Ibrahim Osman scored in the 90th minute.

AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 101 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 56 wins. AZ have 24 wins to their name, and 21 games have ended in draws.

De Stadionclub are on a six-game winning streak against the hosts and registered a 3-2 home win in the reverse fixture in November.

The visitors have outscored AZ 61-47 in 27 league games. The hosts have the better defensive record, conceding one fewer goal (31).

Feyenoord have won just one of their last eight away games in all competitions. They have suffered four losses in that period while scoring one goal apiece in five games.

AZ Alkmaar are unbeaten in their last six home games in all competitions, recording five wins.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven league outings, recording five wins. They have scored 18 goals in these games.

AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Prediction

De Kaasboeren have drawn their last three games, scoring seven goals. They have lost just one of their last 14 home games in all competitions while recording 11 wins and will look to build on that form.

Jordy Clasie, Seiya Maikuma, Lewis Schouten, Mayckel Lahdo, Sven Mijnans, Sem Westerveld, and Jayden Addai will miss this match due to injuries.

De Stadionclub are on a three-game winning streak, scoring 13 goals, and will look to continue their prolific form here. They have won their last six meetings against AZ, scoring 12 goals, and are strong favorites.

Hugo Bueno, Calvin Stengs, Quinten Timber, Bart Nieuwkoop, Justin Bijlow, Chris Nadje, and Jordan Lotomba are expected to be sidelined due to injuries here.

While the visitors head into the match in good form, AZ have a good recent home record and should be able to play out a draw.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Feyenoord

AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

