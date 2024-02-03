AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

AZ Alkmaar will welcome reigning champions Feyenoord to the AFAS Stadion in an exciting Eredivisie clash on Sunday.

The hosts are in fourth place in the league standings, with 35 points from 19 games. The visitors are in second place with 43 points and trail league leaders PSV by 12 points. The two sides will meet again next week, in the KNVB Cup quarter-finals.

AZ are winless in their last four league outings, with the last two games ending in 2-2 draws. In their previous outing, Vangelis Pavlidis scored his 20th goal of the campaign as they played out a 2-2 draw against Heerenveen. Both teams were helped onto the scoresheet by an own goal, with Jordy Clasie helping Heerenveen equalize in the first half.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2024, with a couple of wins and draws in four games thus far. In their previous outing, they were held to a goalless draw by third-placed Twente.

AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 98 times across all competitions since 1960. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings, with more than twice the number of wins (53) as the hosts (24) and 21 games ending in draws.

The visitors secured a league double over the hosts last season with an aggregate score of 5-2 and continued that winning run with a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November.

AZ Alkmaar have just one win in their last five league meetings against Feyenoord, with that triumph coming at home in 2022.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 52-40 in 19 league games and also have the better defensive record, conceding three goals fewer (17).

The visitors have won their last four away games in the Eredivisie, scoring 12 goals while conceding four times.

AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Prediction

De Kaasboeren have just one win in four games across all competitions in 2024 thus far. They have suffered just one loss in these games as well and two games have ended in draws. They have conceded at least two goals in each of these games while scoring at least twice in three games in that period.

At home, they have just one win in their last four league outings and have just one win in their last four home meetings against the visitors as well. Denso Kasius is the only fresh absentee for head coach Maarten Martens due to suspension, so Mees de Wit is likely to start here.

De club aan de Maas are on a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. They have won seven of their last eight Eredivisie away games, scoring at least twice in seven games in that period, and will look to continue their goalscoring run here.

Thomas van den Belt and Gjivai Zechiël remain sidelined through injuries for head coach Arne Slot but Calvin Stengs should return after not being match fit to play against Twente last week.

Considering the current goalscoring form of the two teams and absentees due to international commitments, a stalemate is likely to ensue.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Feyenoord

AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Vangelis Pavlidis to score or assist any time - Yes

