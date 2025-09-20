AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025

AZ Alkmaar will welcome Feyenoord to AFAS Stadion in the Eredivisie on Sunday. The visitors have enjoyed a 100% record in the league thus far and are at the top of the league standings. AZ Alkmaar have three wins from four games.

The hosts are on a nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. They extended their winning streak across all competitions to four games last week, recording a 2-1 away win over Heracles. Alexandre Penetra scored in the first half, and Mexx Meerdink restored their lead late in the second half.

The league leaders maintained their 100% start to the league campaign last week with a 2-0 home triumph over Fortuna Sittard, keeping their third consecutive clean sheet. Ayase Ueda broke the deadlock in the 40th minute, and Aymen Sliti doubled their lead in the 72nd minute.

AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 106 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 59 wins. AZ have 25 wins and 22 games have ended in draws.

The league leaders secured a league double over the hosts last season, with a 4-2 aggregate win, extending their winning streak in this fixture to seven games.

AZ Alkmaar have enjoyed an unbeaten home record across all competitions this season, recording four wins in five games. They have scored at least three goals in these wins.

Feyenoord have seen conclusive results in their seven competitive games this season, recording six wins. Their only loss was registered on their travels in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers against Fenerbahce.

The hosts have failed to score in four of their last five meetings against De club aan de Maas.

AZ have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight Eredivisie home games.

AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Prediction

De Kaasboeren are unbeaten in their last six home games in the Eredivisie, recording four wins. They have scored 15 goals in these games and will look to continue that form.

Seiya Maikuma is the only player who is in doubt for this match for the home team. Jordy Clasie will be a key player here against his boyhood club.

De club aan de Maas have a 100% record in the league this season, conceding just one goal while scoring 11 times. They have won their last three away games in this fixture, keeping two consecutive clean sheets.

Robin van Persie is likely to experiment with his starting XI again. Oussama Targhalline picked up a knock last week and is a major doubt. Hadj Moussa is back from a suspension. Gernot Trauner, Thomas Beelen, and Hwang In-Beom remain sidelined.

The visitors have been the dominant side in this fixture recently, and considering their 100% record in the league thus far, we back the league leaders to register a win.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 1-2 Feyenoord

AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

