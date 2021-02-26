AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

AZ Alkmaar will trade tackles with Feyenoord at the AFAS Stadion on Sunday in a matchday 24 Eredivisie fixture.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a resounding 4-1 victory over VVV Venlo. Myron Boadu starred with a brace, while Haakon Evjen and Jesper Karlsson also struck to power Pascal Jansen's side to the decisive win.

Feyenoord were tame in their goalless draw with Groningen in their rescheduled fixture.

Just three points separate the two sides on the table. AZ currently occupy third place, having garnered 46 points so far. Feyenoord are just one spot below and will be seeking a win to usurp them on the standings.

AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

This will be the 46th meeting between the sides and Feyenoord have a significantly better record in previous games between the pair.

The Rotterdam outfit have 25 wins and nine draws to their name, while AZ were victorious on 11 occasions in the past.

Their most recent meeting came on 24 January in a five-goal thriller that had everything and ended in a narrow 3-2 victory in AZ's favor.

The home side have rediscovered their best form after struggling towards the end of January. The Cheeseheads are currently on a three-game winning run that has helped them consolidate their position on the table.

Feyenoord, for their part, have been poor in recent weeks and are currently on a run of three games without a win. That poor run included their shock elimination from the KNVB Beker by Heerenveen.

AZ form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-W

AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Team News

AZ

The hosts have two players sidelined by fitness issues. Calvin Steings (COVID-19) and Jonas Svensson (calf) are both unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Pascal Jansen.

Injuries: Calvin Steings, Jonas Svensson

Suspension: None

Feyenoord

Manager Dick Advocaat has a virtually fully-fit squad to choose from, as only Carlos Teixeira is sidelined with a leg injury.

However, Justin Bijlow has returned to training from his long-term injury and could be in line for action on Sunday.

There are no suspension concerns for Feyenoord.

Injury: Carlos Teixeira

Doubtful: Justin Bijlow

Suspension: None

AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marco Bizot (GK); Owen Wijndal, Timo Letschert, Bruno Martins Indi, Yukinari Sugawara; Tijjani Reijnders, Teun Koopmeiners, Fredrik Midtsjø; Karl Jesper Karlsson, Myron Boadu, Hakon Evjen

Feyenoord Predicted XI (5-3-2): Nick Marsman (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Eric Botteghin, Uros Spajic, Bart Nieuwkoop; Mark Diemers, Leroy Fer, Jens Toornstra; Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jorgensen

AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Prediction

Considering the similar standing of both sides, a winner is difficult to predict but an abundance of goals are almost certain to be scored at both ends.

However, AZ have been the much better side of late and are likely to edge a high-scoring game full of goalmouth action.

Prediction: AZ 3-2 Feyenoord