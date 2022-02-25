AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

AZ Alkmaar are set to play Feyenoord at the AFAS Stadion on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

AZ Alkmaar come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Frank Wormuth's Heracles in the league. Goals from midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Greek attacker Vangelis Pavlidis secured the win for Pascal Jansen's AZ Alkmaar. Danish winger Nikolai Laursen scored the consolation goal for Heracles.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, beat Henk de Jong's Cambuur 3-1 in the Eredivisie. Goals from Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra, Turkey international Orkun Kokcu and Iranian forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh sealed the deal for Arne Slot's Feyenoord. Striker Tom Boere scored the goal for Cambuur.

AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Feyenoord hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost nine and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with Feyenoord beating AZ Alkmaar 1-0. A late second-half goal from Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers ensured victory for Feyenoord.

AZ Alkmaar form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-D-W

Feyenoord form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-L

AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Team News

AZ Alkmaar

AZ Alkmaar will be without attacker Jelle Duin and winger Jeremy Helmer. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Pascal Jansen is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Jelle Duin, Jeremy Helmer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

Meanwhile, Feyenoord manager Arne Slot could be without centre-back Philippe Sandler, right-back Denzel Hall, English winger Reiss Nelson and Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cyriel Dessers, Denzel Hall, Reiss Nelson, Philippe Sandler

Suspended: None

AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Vindahl Jensen, Yukinari Sugawara, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Bruno Martins Indi, Owen Wijndal, Tijjani Reijnders, Jordy Clasie, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Dani de Wit, Jesper Karlsson, Vangelis Pavlidis

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Lutsharel Geertruida, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia, Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Guus Til, Luis Sinisterra, Bryan Linssen

AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Prediction

AZ Alkmaar are currently 4th in the league, and have won four of their last five league games. The star of the side is left-back Owen Wijndal, with the 22-year old's performances attracting the interest of clubs like Barcelona and Juventus.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, and have won their last four league games. Midfielder Guus Til has scored 13 league goals this season, while young midfielder Orkun Kokcu has impressed with his performances as well.

A close match is on the cards, but Feyenoord should triumph.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 0-1 Feyenoord

