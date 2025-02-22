AZ Alkmaar vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

The Eredivisie returns with a fresh set of fixtures as AZ Alkmaar play host to Fortuna Sittard on Sunday. Danny Buijs’ men journey to the AFAS Stadion where they have lost their last seven visits since March 2019 and will be looking to end this dire run.

AZ Alkmaar continued their fine run of results in the Europa League as they held on for a 2-2 draw away to Galatasaray in the second leg of their knockout-stage playoff clash last Thursday to complete a 6-3 aggregate victory over the Turkish giants.

Maarten Martens‘ side now turn their focus to the Eredivisie, where they have put together a solid run of results in recent weeks, claiming seven wins and two draws from their last 10 games.

AZ Alkmaar have picked up 40 points from their 22 Eredivisie matches so far to sit fifth in the league standings, three points off third-placed Utrecht in the UEFA Champions League playoff spot.

Fortuna Sittard, on the other hand, failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against title-chasing Ajax at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion. Buijs’ men have now gone six back-to-back games without a win across all competitions, losing five and claiming one draw since the turn of the year.

For all their recent struggles, Fortuna Sittard are in contention for a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff as they sit 11th in the league table with 26 points from 22 games, one point behind ninth-placed Heerenveen.

AZ Alkmaar vs Fortuna Sittard Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

AZ Alkmaar have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 14 of the last 18 meetings between the two teams.

Fortuna Sittard have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

AZ Alkmaar have won their last seven home games against Buijs’ side, scoring 18 goals and keeping three clean sheets since March 2019.

Fortuna Sittard have failed to win nine of their 11 Eredivisie away matches this season, losing four and claiming five draws so far.

AZ have won all but one of their last 10 home games across all competitions, with a 2-1 loss against Sparta Rotterdam on January 26 being the exception.

AZ Alkmaar vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction

Az Alkmaar will welcome the challenge of a Fortuna Sittard side who have stumbled into the new year. Martens‘ men boast a dominant home record in this fixture and we are backing them to come away with all three points unscathed.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Fortuna Sittard

AZ Alkmaar vs Fortuna Sittard Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of their last seven encounters)

