AZ Alkmaar vs Groningen Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

AZ Alkmaar will host Groningen at the AFAS Stadion on Sunday in the 32nd round of the 2024-25 Dutch Eredivisie campaign. The hosts have little to fight for but will be hoping to build on last weekend's win.

Ad

AZ ended their dreadful eight-game winless streak with a convincing 3-0 victory over Go Ahead Eagles last time out, but can no longer finish higher than the qualification playoffs spots with three games to go. The hosts will only be looking to get a win to make up for their poor performances over the last couple of months and build momentum for the playoffs.

Groningen, on the other hand, have it all to fight for as they sit in ninth place, only two points safe in the qualification playoff spots. The visitors went on a four-game winless run but have picked up back-to-back dominant wins in the league, first a 4-1 win over Heracles Almelo before thrashing relegation-bound Waalwijk 6-1.

Ad

Trending

Dick Lukkien will be keen to see his side continue in like fashion and remain in contention for an unlikely European qualification.

AZ Alkmaar vs Groningen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 80 previous occasions going into Sunday’s match. AZ Alkmaar have won 36 of those matches, Groningen have won 21, while the remaining 23 have ended in draws.

AZ Alkmaar are unbeaten in the last five editions of this fixture, winning four and drawing one.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in six of their last 10 games in this fixture.

The hosts have the third-best defensive record in the Dutch top division this season, with 34 goals conceded after 31 games played.

Groningen have only scored 38 league goals so far this term, the fewest of any team in the top half of the pile.

Ad

AZ Alkmaar vs Groningen Prediction

De Kaasboeren are comfortable favorites going into the weekend and will rely on their recent dominance in this fixture and home advantage to get all three points.

De FC will likely be satisfied with a point on Sunday to remain in contention for the playoffs. They, however, have the third-worst away record in the division and could lose this one.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Groningen

Ad

AZ Alkmaar vs Groningen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last five games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in each of the visitors' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More