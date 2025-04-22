AZ Alkmaar vs NAC Breda Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24th 2025

AZ Alkmaar will host NAC Breda at the AFAS Stadion on Thursday in the 30th round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be desperate to return to winning ways following their disappointing defeat in the final of the domestic cup on Monday.

AZ suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats in their last two league games, firstly against Feyenoord and more recently Heracles Almelo, before falling short against GA Eagles in the KNVB Beker final earlier this week. The hosts are two points away from direct European qualification, having failed to win any of their last six league outings, and will be keen to get a result this midweek as they aim to finish higher than the playoff qualification spots.

NAC Breda’s 1-1 draw against GA Eagles last time out marked their 10th consecutive league game without a win and has seen them remain in 15th place, just seven points clear of the relegation zone. The visitors have had a rough first season back in the top tier but will remain keen to confirm safety in the final five games of the season.

AZ Alkmaar vs NAC Breda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 74 previous occasions going into Thursday's match. AZ Alkmaar have won 38 of those matches, 17 have ended in draws, while NAC have won the remaining 19.

The hosts have a remarkable goal-scoring record in this fixture, with 13 goals scored across the last five editions.

The visitors have only avoided defeat in two of their last 10 matches in this fixture.

De Kaasboeren picked up a 2-1 victory when the sides met earlier this season in December.

Only league leaders Ajax (26) have conceded fewer goals in the Dutch top flight this season than AZ Alkmaar’s 33.

NAC Breda have worse defensive and offensive records than all but three teams in the Eredivisie this season.

AZ Alkmaar vs NAC Breda Prediction

De Kaasboeren are heavy favorites going into this midweek clash, but will need to get past their poor recent form to avoid any surprises.

The visitors can only hope to pick up a point when they go up against a much stronger side and will need to be at their rarely seen best to avoid defeat.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 2-1 NAC Breda

AZ Alkmaar vs NAC Breda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of their last seven matchups)

