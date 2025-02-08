AZ Alkmaar vs PEC Zwolle Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

AZ Alkmaar and PEC Zwolle bring round 22 of the Eredivisie to an end when they square off at the AFAS Stadion on Sunday. Johnny Jansen’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last four meetings since July 2022.

AZ Alkmaar booked their spot in the semi-finals of the KNVB Beker on Thursday when they cruised to a 3-1 victory over lower-tier Quick Boys on home turf.

Maarten Martens’ side now turn their focus to the Eredivisie, where they saw their seven-game unbeaten run come to an end on January 25 courtesy of a 2-1 loss against Sparta Rotterdam, one week before bouncing back in a 2-0 victory over Willem II.

AZ have picked up 37 points from their 21 Eredivisie matches to sit fourth in the league standings, five points off fourth-placed Utrecht in the UEFA Champions League playoff spot.

PEC Zwolle, on the other hand, were left spitting feathers last time out as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Utrecht after bottling their lead twice in the game.

Before that, Jansen’s men secured consecutive wins for the first time this season, seeing off PSV Eindhoven 3-1 on January 18, one week before thrashing Fortuna Sittard 4-1 on home turf.

PEC Zwolle have picked up 24 points from their 21 Eredivisie games so far to sit 12th in the league table but could move into eighth place with a win this weekend.

AZ Alkmaar vs PEC Zwolle Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 31 meetings between the sides, AZ Alkmaar boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

PEC Zwolle have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

AZ have won all but one of their last eight home games across all competitions, with the 2-1 loss against Sparta Rotterdam on January 26 being the exception.

Zwolle have failed to win 10 of their 11 games on the road this season, losing five and claiming five draws so far.

AZ Alkmaar vs PEC Zwolle Prediction

PEC Zwolle have turned a corner in recent weeks and will aim to take the positives from their 3-3 stalemate against a significantly superior Utrecht side from last time out.

However, AZ Alkmaar have been tough to crack at home this season and we are tipping them to secure maximum points here.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 3-1 PEC Zwolle

AZ Alkmaar vs PEC Zwolle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last six clashes between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of their last eight meetings)

