AZ Alkmaar vs PEC Zwolle Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

AZ Alkmaar will host PEC Zwolle at the AFAS Stadion on Wednesday in the sixth round of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be keen to continue their impressive form and move higher up the league table.

AZ managed to snatch a point through a 98th-minute penalty in their thrilling 3-3 draw against Feyenoord during the weekend to remain one of only three teams yet to lose an Eredivisie game this season. Maarten Martens’s side, who now sit in fifth place in the league, are unbeaten across their last 10 competitive games and will be in good spirits when they host a struggling side this midweek.

PEC Zwolle on the other hand, began the season with back-to-back victories over Twente and newly-promoted Telster but have since lost their subsequent three league outings, a run of form that has seen them drop to 13th place.

The visitors went down to 10 men in the second minute of Sunday's meeting with GA Eagles and ended up losing 2-0 and will be hoping to turn things around soon to avoid falling into the drop zone so early in the campaign.

AZ Alkmaar vs PEC Zwolle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 53 previous occasions going into Wednesday's match. AZ Alkmaar have won 26 of those matches, 16 ended in draws while PEC Zwolle have won the remaining 11.

AZ are unbeaten in the last five editions of this fixture, winning four, drawing one and scoring 12 goals across those games.

Zwolle have only won two of the last 10 meetings with AZ Alkmaar but have managed to score 11 goals across those games.

The hosts have scored 12 goals and conceded seven across their opening five games in the Dutch top flight.

The visitors have the second-worst offensive record in the league with only four goals scored across five games played so far.

AZ Alkmaar vs PEC Zwolle Prediction

De Kaasboeren are heavy favorites going into the weekend and will rely on their recent dominance in this fixture and much better form to get a result.

Blauwvingers are on a three-game losing streak, scoring just one goal in that period and will need something extra special to avoid another defeat this week.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 2-1 PEC Zwolle

AZ Alkmaar vs PEC Zwolle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last five games have all featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in seven of their last nine matchups)

