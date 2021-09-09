AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie returns this weekend after the conclusion of the international break and will see AZ Alkmaar host PSV Eindhoven on Saturday.

AZ Alkmaar have played two Eredivisie games so far. They began their league campaign with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of RKC Waalwijk. AZ picked up their first win of the league campaign just before the international break as they beat Heerenveen 3-1.

De Kaasboeren currently sit 11th in the Eredivisie table, although they have played a game less than others. They will be looking to pick up their first league home win of the campaign when they face PSV Eindhoven on Saturday.

PSV Eindhoven are the only team in the Eredivisie to have won all three of their games so far. They began their domestic campaign strongly with a 4-0 win over Ajax in the Dutch Super Cup.

PSV's first Eredivisie game saw them pick up a 2-0 win over Heracles Almelo. They then beat SC Cambuur 4-1 before defeating Groningen 5-2 last time out. Lampen now sit at the top of the table with nine points out of nine as they chase a first Eredivisie title since 2018.

AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

There have been 45 meetings between the two sides. PSV Eindhoven have won 28 of the meetings while AZ Alkmaar have won 11 of them. Six of those games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Eredivisie last season. AZ Alkmaar won the game 2-0.

AZ Alkmaar Form Guide: W-L

PSV Eindhoven Form Guide: W-W-W

AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

AZ Alkmaar

Jeremy Helmer and Owen Wijndal are both out with long-term injuries and will play no part in Saturday's game.

Injured: Jeremy Helmer, Owen Wijndal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven

Richard Ledezma and Maximiliano Romero have both been out of action since last year due to injuries and remain out of the side. Davy Propper is a doubt for the game as he recovers from a muscle injury. Cody Gakpo was injured on international duty and will miss the match as well.

Injured: Richard Ledezma, Maximiliano Romero, Cody Gakpo

Doubtful: Davy Propper

Suspended: None

AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hobie Verhulst; Yukinari Sugarawa, Timo Letschert, Bruno Martins Indi, Aslak Fonn Witry; Fredrik Midtsjo, Dany De Wit, Jordy Clasie; Zakaria Aboukhlal, Jesper Karlsson, Vangelis Pavlidis

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel; Jordan Teze, Andre Ramalho, Armando Obispo, Philipp Max; Ibrahim Sangare, Marco van Ginkel; Noni Madueke, Mario Gotze, Ryan Thomas, Eran Zahavi

AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

AZ Alkmaar have played four games in all competitions this season, losing the first two and winning the final two. The departure of significant players from the side will pose a tough test for manager Pascal Jansen.

PSV Eindhoven have been very impressive so far this campaign, losing just once in 10 games. Points should however be shared between the sides on Saturday.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 2-2 PSV Eindhoven

