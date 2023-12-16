AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023

AZ Alkmaar will invite league leaders PSV to the AFAS Stadion in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The hosts are in third place in the league standings and returned to winning ways after two games last week, defeating Almere 4-1. In-form striker Vangelis Pavlidis bagged a brace while David Møller Wolfe and Dani de Wit added goals in the second half.

The visitors maintained their 100% record in the competition last week with a comfortable 2-0 win over Heerenveen. Guus Til scored in the first half and Ricardo Pepi doubled their lead in the second half.

Both teams were in action in European competitions in the midweek. The hosts lost 2-0 to Legia Warsaw in the UEFA Europa Conference League, failing to qualify for the knockout stage. The visitors held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw and confirmed their berth in the round of 16.

AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have locked horns 98 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 57 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of their southern rivals 27 times and 14 games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams registered away wins in their league meetings. Interestingly, they registered away wins in their league meetings in the 2021-22 season as well.

PSV have the best attacking and defensive records in the Eredivisie this season, scoring 52 goals and conceding just six times in 15 games.

AZ Alkmaar have the second-best defensive record in the competition, conceding 10 goals, with five of them coming in home games.

AZ have just three wins in their last 10 games in all competitions, with all coming at home.

The visitors have won six of their last seven away games across all competitions, scoring 23 goals while conceding just four times in that period.

AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Prediction

De Kaasboeren have just two wins in their last six league outings. They have suffered just two losses in their last 10 home games in Eredivisie, with one of them coming against the visitors in May. Twenty-three of their 35 goals in the league have been scored at home this term, so they will be hopeful of another prolific outing. Their reliance on Pavlidis in front of the goal is a cause for concern.

Pascal Jansen remains without the services of Mees de Wit, Sven Mijnans, and Mayckel Lahdo through injuries and goalkeeper Mathew Ryan picked up an injury during training earlier this week and is unavailable for this match.

Boeren have lost just once across all competitions this season. They have won their last 11 away games in the league, keeping six clean sheets, and are strong favorites. They have won six of their last eight away meetings against AZ, scoring 20 goals.

Peter Bosz should welcome back Joey Veerman, Jerdy Schouten, and Hirving Lozano to the squad after the trio missed out against Arsenal through injuries. Noa Lang is not in contention to start here.

Considering the visitors' current form and away record against AZ, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 1-2 PSV

AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Vangelis Pavlidis to score or assist any time - Yes