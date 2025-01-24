AZ Alkmaar vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2025

AZ Alkmaar will host Sparta Rotterdam at the AFAS Stadion on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The home side are in fine form and now sit sixth in the league table with 34 points from 19 matches as they continue their push for the continental places.

They played out a goalless draw against Utrecht in their last Eredivisie outing but returned to winning ways during the week as they picked up an impressive 1-0 home victory over Serie A side Roma in the penultimate round of the UEFA Europa League's league phase.

Sparta Rotterdam, on the other hand, have endured a near-disastrous campaign with new boss Maurice Steijn struggling to steady the ship. They played out a 1-1 draw against Waalwijk last time out, falling behind after just 10 minutes before Said Bakari leveled the scores later in the half.

The visitors sit 16th in the league standings with 14 points from 19 matches. They will be looking to string together a positive run of results to avoid a relegation tussle later in the campaign.

AZ Alkmaar vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 77 meetings between AZ and Sparta. The home side have won 35 of those games while the visitors have won just 16 times. There have been 26 draws between the two clubs.

The home side are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

AZ have conceded 19 goals in the Dutch top flight this season. Only PSV Eindhoven (18) and Ajax Amsterdam (17) have managed fewer.

AZ Alkmaar vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

De Kaasboeren are on a brilliant 12-game unbeaten streak, picking up eight wins in that period. They have won their last six games on home turf and are well poised to extend that streak on Sunday.

Sparta are on a run of consecutive draws and are winless in their last 10 matches across all competitions. They are winless in their last six away league matches and could lose this one.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 2-0 Sparta Rotterdam

AZ Alkmaar vs Sparta Rotterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

