AZ Alkmaar vs Telstar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025 

AZ Alkmaar and Telstar will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday eight clash on Sunday (October 5th). The game will be played at AFAS Stadion.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a debilitating 4-0 defeat away to AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Conference League. They were reduced to 10 men when Penetra was sent off in the opening seconds of the game and that set the tone for what was to come. Waldo Rubio broke the deadlock in the 25th minute while Riad Bajic, Djordje Ivanovic and Marcus Rohden scored a goal each in the rout.

De Kaasboeren will turn their focus to the domestic scene where their last game saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat away to NEC Nijmegen.

Telstar, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 4-2 home win over Go Ahead Eagles. Kay Tejan and Nils Rossen scored a goal each to put them 2-0 up by the 42nd minute while Melle Meulensteen pulled one back in first-half injury time. Joachem de Kamp and Soufiane Hetli scored either side of Smit completing his brace in the second half.

The win took them to 13th spot in the standings, having garnered seven points from as many games. AZ are sixth with 12 points to their name.

AZ Alkmaar vs Telstar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AZ Alkmaar have 16 wins from the last 43 head-to-head games. Telstar were victorious 13 times while 14 games ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first meeting since October 2015 when AZ claimed a 1-0 win in the third round of the KNVB Beker.

AZ's last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more, with their last four league games witnessing goals at both ends.

Telstar have conceded at least two goals in six of their seven league games.

Four of AZ's last six competitive games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

AZ Alkmaar vs Telstar Prediction

AZ Alkmaar are winless in their last four competitive games, losing each of the last two.

Telstar are competing in the top flight for the first time since 1978, having defeated Willem II in the playoffs. The White Lions have performed creditably well but sit just one point outside the relegation zone.

We expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Telstar

AZ Alkmaar vs Telstar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

