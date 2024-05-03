AZ Alkmaar vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024

AZ Alkmaar will host Twente at the AFAS Stadion on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of results at the moment and continue their push for Europa League football. They beat NEC Nijmegen 3-0 last time out, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including the league joint-top scorer Vangelis Pavlidis, who netted his 27th goal of the campaign.

AZ Alkmaar sit fourth in the league table with 58 points from 31 matches. They are five points behind their weekend opponents in third place and will be looking to reduce that gap with maximum points on Sunday.

Twente have enjoyed a strong season and now have their sights set on the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. They picked up a rather comfortable 3-1 home victory over Almere City in their game last weekend via goals from three different players including Mathias Kjolo, who recorded his maiden Eredivisie strike.

AZ Alkmaar vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 90 meetings between AZ and Twente. The hosts have won 33 of those games while the visitors have won six more. There have been 18 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

AZ have scored 62 goals in the Eredivisie this season, the fourth-highest in the competition so far.

The Tukkers have the third-best defensive record in the Dutch top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 31.

Only six of Twente's 19 league wins this season have come on the road.

AZ Alkmaar vs Twente Prediction

AZ are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won five of their last seven Eredivisie outings. They have won their last four games at the AFAS Stadion on the bounce and will be looking to extend that streak this weekend.

Twente have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last five. They are, however, without a win in their last three away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Twente

AZ Alkmaar vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last eight matchups)