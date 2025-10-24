AZ Alkmaar vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

AZ Alkmaar will host Utrecht at the AFAS Stadion on Sunday in the 10th round of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be looking to continue their recent impressive form and push higher up the league table.

AZ put up a remarkable performance last time out as they defeated AFC Ajax 2-0 away from home to mark their fifth league win of the season and move into third place on the league table. Maarten Martens’ side continued their solid form to make it three consecutive wins by defeating Slovakian outfit Slovan Bratislava 1-0 in the Conference League on Thursday and will be optimistic going into the weekend.

Utrecht, on the other hand, have struggled to get results over the past two months with six losses from their last eight games across all competitions, most recently losing 2-0 to Freiburg in the Europa League during the week. The visitors turned their game against Volendam around in the second half last weekend to get a 3-1 win and will hope to build momentum domestically after that result.

AZ Alkmaar vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 95th meeting between the two sides. AZ Alkmaar have won 42 of the previous 94 meetings, and 19 have ended in draws while Utrecht have won the remaining 33.

Five of the last 10 editions of this fixture have ended in draws.

The hosts have won only two of the last 10 meetings between the sides despite scoring 20 goals across those games.

The visitors are unbeaten across their last six meetings with AZ Alkmaar.

Utrecht have the second-best defensive record in the league this season with 11 goals conceded after nine games.

AZ Alkmaar vs Utrecht Prediction

De Kaasboeren are favorites going into the weekend and will rely on their much better recent form to get a win but will need to avoid complacency to get all three points.

Utreg will hope their recent dominance in this fixture will be enough to come away with a point but will need to improve on their recent lapses to get a result.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Utrecht

AZ Alkmaar vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in eight of their last ninee matchups)

