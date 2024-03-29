AZ Alkmaar vs Vitesse Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024

AZ Alkmaar welcome Vitesse to the AFAS Stadion in the Eredivisie on Saturday (March 30).

The hosts, fourth in the league, are unbeaten in six outings, winning four. Before the international break, they registered back-to-back 4-0 wins.

In their previous outing, Yukinari Sugawara's brace and goals from Dani de Wit and Vangelis Pavlidis helped them to a comfortable win at Volendam. They are four points behind third-placed Twente.

Vitesse, meanwhile, have had a winless run in March, losing twice in three games. They drew 1-1 with Almere last time around, with Anis Hadj Moussa equalising in the 87th minute.

AZ Alkmaar vs Vitesse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 67 times across competitions, with Alkmaar leading 34-18.

Vitesse have one win in the Eredivisie in 2024, with that triumph coming at Excelsior.

Alkmaar have won four of their last six Eredivisie games, keeping four clean sheets.

Alkmaar are unbeaten in five meetings with Vitesse, winning three and keeping as many clean sheets. They registered a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Vitesse have five wins in 19 away Eredivisie games, losing 14.

Alkmaar have the fourth-best attacking record in the Eredivisie this term, scoring 53 goals.

Vitesse have the fourth-worst defensive record, conceding 53 goals in 26 games.

AZ Alkmaar vs Vitesse Prediction

Alkmaar have been in good touch recently, with four wins in five league games. They have scored 13 goals and kept three clean sheets. They have one loss at home since 2011 against Vitesse.

The visitors have four wins in 26 league games this season. Three of them have come on the road. They have scored in four of their last five outings. Interestingly, they have scored in their last four away meetings against Alkmaar.

Considering the current form of both teams and Alkmaar's head-to-head dominance, expect the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Alkmaar 2-1 Vitesse

AZ Alkmaar vs Vitesse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Alkmaar to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Vangelis Pavlidis to score or assist anytime - Yes