AZ Alkmaar vs Vitesse prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

AZ Alkmaar are set to play Vitesse at the AFAS Stadion on Saturday for their next Eredivisie fixture.

AZ Alkmaar come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Kevin Hofland's Willem II in their most recent game. First-half goals from winger Che Nunnely and Belgian winger Elton Kabangu for Willem II was cancelled out by goals from centre-back Bruno Martins Indi and Morocco international Zakaria Aboukhlal for AZ Alkmaar.

Vitesse, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Joseph Oosting's RKC Waalwijk in the Eredivisie. Goals from centre-back Melle Meulensteen and former Manchester United left-back Alexander Buttner sealed the deal for RKC Waalwijk. Striker Lois Openda scored the consolation goal for Vitesse.

AZ Alkmaar vs Vitesse Head-to-Head

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, AZ Alkmaar hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost seven and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

AZ Alkmaar form guide in the Eredivisie: D-L-W-W-W

Vitesse form guide in the Eredivisie: L-D-W-D-L

AZ Alkmaar vs Vitesse Team News

AZ Alkmaar

AZ Alkmaar will be without attacker Jelle Duin and winger Jeremy Helmer, while there are doubts over the availability of Norwegian midfielder Fredrik Midtsjo. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Pascal Jansen is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Jelle Duin, Jeremy Helmer

Doubtful: Fredrik Midtsjo

Suspended: None

Vitesse

Meanwhile, Vitesse boss Thomas Letsch is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AZ Alkmaar vs Vitesse Predicted XI

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Vindahl Jensen, Aslak Fonn Witry, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Bruno Martins Indi, Owen Wijndal, Tijjani Reijnders, Jordy Clasie, Yukinari Sugawara, Dani de Wit, Jesper Karlsson, Vangelis Pavlidis

Vitesse Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Jeroen Houwen, Eli Dasa, Danilho Doekhi, Alois Oroz, Romaric Yapi, Riechedly Bazoer, Sondre Tronstad, Yann Gboho, Toni Domgjoni, Nikolai Baden Frederiksen, Lois Openda

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

AZ Alkmaar vs Vitesse Prediction

AZ Alkmaar have produced some exciting talent in recent years, with left-back Owen Wijndal their prized asset right now. Sweden international Jepser Karlsson has done well too, and has registered 13 league goals this season.

AZ @AZAlkmaar 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟲𝟬!



Billy Beane viert vandaag zijn zestigste verjaardag.



#AZ #HBD 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟲𝟬!Billy Beane viert vandaag zijn zestigste verjaardag. 🎂 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟲𝟬!⚾️ Billy Beane viert vandaag zijn zestigste verjaardag.#AZ #HBD https://t.co/j6MTdLW4sT

Vitesse, on the other hand, are 6th in the league, 11 points behind 5th-placed AZ Alkmaar, who have played a game more. Striker Lois Openda has scored 12 league goals so far.

AZ Alkmaar should edge past Vitesse.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Vitesse

Edited by Abhinav Anand