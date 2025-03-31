AZ Alkmaar vs Waalwijk Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2025

The action continues in round 28 of the Eredivisie as AZ Alkmaar and Waalwijk square off at Afas Stadion on Tuesday. Henk Fraser’s visitors are on a run of four back-to-back defeats in the fixture.

AZ were left spitting feathers on Saturday, as they were held to a 3-3 draw by NEC Nijmegen, giving up a two-goal lead in the final half hour at the Goffertstadion.

Maarten Martens’ side are winlees in three league games — losing once and claiming two draws — having won three matches before this run.

Despite their recent slump in form, AZ remain in contention for UEFA Champions League qualification, as they sit sixth in the Eredivisie standings, seven points behind third-placed Utrecht.

Meanwhile, Waalwijk's dire league campaign took another turn for the worse last time out, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to PEC Zwolle at the Mac3Park Stadion.

Fraser’s men have lost four games on the bounce, conceding nine goals and scoring once since a 5-0 victory over NAC Breda in February. This poor run of results has seen Waalwijk plunge to the bottom of the Eredivisie, seven points behind 16th-placed Willem II in the relegation playoff spot.

AZ Alkmaar vs Waalwijk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AZ have won 23 of their last 30 meetings with Waalwijk, losing five.

Alkmaar are on a run of four consecutive wins over Fraser’s men, scoring 12 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 3-1 defeat in May 2022.

Waalwijk are winless in 12 of 13 Eredivisie away matches this season, losing nine. They hold the worst point tally on the road in the league (6).

AZ have won their last five home matches across competitions since a 2-1 defeat to Sparta Rotterdam in January.

AZ Alkmaar vs Waalwijk Prediction

While AZ have seen their form take a decline in recent weeks, they will back themselves to bounce back against Waalwijk, who are rooted to the bottom of the table.

Waalwijk’s form on the road has been nothing to write home about this season, so Martens’ men should extend their dominance in the fixture.

Prediction: AZ 3-1 Waalwijk

AZ Alkmaar vs Waalwijk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 encounters.)

