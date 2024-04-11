AZ Alkmaar vs Waalwijk Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024 

AZ Alkmaar welcome Waalwijk to the AFAS Stadion for an Eredivisie matchday 30 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing away to PSV Eindhoven over the weekend. Johan Bakayoko, Joey Veerman and Jesper Uneken scored a goal each while captain Luuk de Jong scored a brace in the rout. Vangelis Pavlidis scored what proved to be a consolation strike in the 58th minute.

Waalwijk, meanwhile, suffered a 3-2 defeat away to FC Volendam in a relegation six-pointer. Robert Muhren scored a first-half brace to put the hosts two goals up at the break but Reuven Niemeijer and Michiel Kramer scored to draw the game level just before the hour mark. Darius Johnson scored the match-winner in the 75th minute.

The loss left them in 15th spot in the league, having garnered 24 points from 29 games. AZ Alkmaar are fourth with 52 points to their name.

AZ Alkmaar vs Waalwijk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 40 occasions in the past. AZ Alkmaar have 25 wins to their name, and Waalwijk were victorious 12 times while three games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2023 when AZ Alkmaar claimed a 3-1 comeback away win.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games, including each of the last five, have produced three goals or more.

AZ have scored at least two goals in five of their last six home games across competitions.

Waalwijk have the joint-worst away record in the league, having garnered eight points from 14 games on their travels.

Four of Alkmaar's last five games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

AZ Alkmaar vs Waalwijk Prediction

AZ Alkmaar have suffered back-to-back debilitating defeats, conceding five goals in each of those losses. Nevertheless, their fourth spot in the table is not in serious danger of slipping, although the losses means their chances of breaking into the top three are now almost non-existent.

Waalwijk are just two points above the dropzone and will be nervously looking over their shoulder at Exlesior.

We are backing the hosts to claim maximum points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 3-0 Waalwijk

AZ Alkmaar vs Waalwijk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - AZ Alkmaar to score over 1.5 goals