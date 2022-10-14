AZ vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2022

AZ Alkmaar will host Feyenoord at the AFAS Stadion in an Eredivisie matchday 10 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat away to Apollon Limassol in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Valentin Roberge's strike in the 32nd minute proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Feyenoord settled for a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League. Quinten Timber and David Hancko scored for the Rotterdam outfit while Emiliano Martinez and Erik Sviatchenko were on target for the Danes.

Sunday's fixture could have a major impact at the top of the table in the Eredivisie. AZ Alkmaar currently lead the way at the summit, having garnered 23 points from nine matches. Feyenoord are three points behind in fourth spot.

AZ vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have 48 wins from their last 92 matches against AZ, while AZ have 23 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in February when AZ claimed a 2-1 victory on home turf.

AZ Alkmaar's defeat on Thursday halted a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with 13 games in this run ending in victory.

Feyenoord are winless in four matches on the road.

Each of Alkmaar's last five home games in all competitions produced goals at both ends.

Five of Feyenoord's last six away matches have seen both teams score at least two goals.

AZ vs Feyenoord Prediction

Two teams with title aspirations will collide on Sunday and a loss for either team could see them lose ground in the title race.

AZ currently hold the cards following their blistering start to the season and coach Pascal Jansen will seek an immediate response from his players to Thursday's defeat.

Feyenoord lie in wait, with the Rotterdam outfit currently on an indifferent run of form that has seen them win just one of their last five matches.

Goals are likely to come in abundance on Sunday, owing to both sides' expansive style, but we are backing the hosts to narrowly edge this one.

Prediction: AZ 3-2 Feyenoord

AZ vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to witness over 1.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score in both halves

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes