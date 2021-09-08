Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal: Selecao player ratings as Bruno Fernandes guides his team to another huge win | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Portugal wrapped up their September fixtures with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan in Baku.

Bernardo Silva, Andre Silva and Diogo Jota all scored apiece for the former European champions, who extended their unbeaten run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The visitors knocked Milli komanda out of the park, mustering 21 shots, of which seven were on target, and kept 68% of the ball too.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended from the clash for an accumulation of cards, was not even needed as Fernando Santos's swashbuckling team steamrolled their way to a third consecutive win in the qualifiers.

Here are the player ratings for Portugal:

Rui Patricio - 7/10

A straight-forward evening for Portugal's custodian Patricio, who never had to make a save, a punch or even a high claim. Azerbaijan gifted him a clean sheet tonight.

Joao Cancelo - 9/10

Cancelo turned in a performance for the ages at left-back. He added an extra layer to Portugal's attack by providing an outlet from the flanks as well as making several accurate long balls. Defensively too, he was sound, winning four tackles.

Pepe - 7/10

The 38-year-old didn't have to flex too much but held his ground whenever Azerbaijan looked threatening.

Ruben Dias - 8/10

Dias went about his business as usual. He covered his opposite numbers well and demonstrated his aerial strengths once again. Also, the centre-back completed 94% of his passes.

Raphael Guerreiro - 7/10

The right-back looked to station himself further up the field to help out offensively, but nothing meaningful really came of it. Overall average performance.

Joao Palhinha - 7/10

Strong on the ball and precise in his passes, Palhinha continued to prove his worth to Portugal. However, he was taken off at half-time keeping in mind the booking he received in the opening stanza.

Joao Moutinho - 7.5/10

Portugal's captain for the day, Moutinho turned in a fine performance in midfield. He ran his socks off, both on and off the ball, whilst also keeping his side ticking with sublime distribution skills.

Bernardo Silva - 7.5/10

He opened Portugal's account for the day with a sumptuous finish from a tight angle. It seemed to spur him on as the Manchester City winger remained a big threat for the rest of the game. Deadly link-up play and excellent passes.

Bruno Fernandes - 10/10

Arguably his finest performance for Portugal yet. Fernandes ran the show in the attack, creating a string of chances, and laid out a match-high six key passes. He also set up Silva with a fine cross. What a start to the season for club and country!

Diogo Jota - 8.5/10

The Liverpool striker was at his scintillating best today, winning back possession on numerous occasions, creating a few chances, assisting Silva and then topping it all off with a goal of his own. A complete performance.

Andre Silva - 8/10

He seems to be getting back into form as Silva followed up his strike against Qatar with another goal tonight. After going almost three years without a goal, the RB Leipzig striker has two in two. Onwards and upwards.

Substitutes

Ruben Neves - 7.5/10

He threw his weight around in defense but mostly helped the side offensively, making four long balls.

Nuno Mendes - 7/10

Sometimes dangerous, sometimes sloppy. He also went into the books for a foul on Emin Mahmudov.

Joao Mario - 7/10

Mario's dribbling skills are underrated. He produced two moments of quality with it.

Goncalo Guedes - 5/10

It was almost as if the game had just whizzed by him, for Guedes was nowhere to be seen.

Otavio - N/A

He, too, was as good as non-existent during the final 12 minutes that he came on for.

