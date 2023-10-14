Action continues in Group F of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers when Azerbaijan host Austria at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium on Monday (October 16).

The hosts picked up their first win in the qualifiers, cruising to a 2-0 win over Estonia at the Lillekula Stadium on Friday. Before that, Giovanni De Biasi's men scraped to a 2-1 friendly win over Jordan on September 12, which snapped their four-game winless run.

With three games left, Azerbaijan are third in Group F, picking up four points from five games.

Austria, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat in the qualifiers, losing 3-2 to Belgium on Friday. Rangnick’s side were on an eight-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning six.

With 13 points from six games, Austria are second in Group F and will secure their spot in Germany with all three points.

Azerbaijan vs Austria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Austria have been dominant in the fixture, winning four of their five meetings.

Austria are unbeaten in three away games, winning twice since a 2-0 loss against France in September 2022.

Azerbaijan have lost one of their last five home games across competitions, winning thrice since June 2022.

Austria have lost one of their last nine games, winning six since November 2022.

Azerbaijan vs Austria Prediction

Buoyed by their win over Estonia, Azerbaijan head into the game with their confidence sky-high. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, expect Austria to come away with all three points and secure qualification.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 1-3 Austria

Azerbaijan vs Austria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austria

Tip 2: First-half winners - Austria (Austria have led at half time in four of their last five games against Azerbaijan.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of Austria's last seven games.)