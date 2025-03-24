Azerbaijan vs Belarus Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Azerbaijan will face Belarus at the Bank Respublika Arena on Tuesday in a friendly clash between the two nations. The home side have endured a difficult run of form in recent months and will be keen to turn things around soon as they gear up for their World Cup qualifiers in September.

Ad

They suffered a 3-0 defeat to CONCACAF side Haiti in a friendly clash at the Sumgayit City Stadium on Saturday, finding themselves three goals down in the second half before a red card to Elvin Cafarquliyev late in the day all but scuppered their chances of a comeback result.

Belarus, meanwhile, had mixed results in the Nations League last year and are also looking forward to the World Cup qualifiers. They carried out a 5-0 hiding of Tajikistan in a friendly clash last week, with four different players getting on the scoresheet for the White Wings in the final 25 minutes of the contest.

Ad

Trending

Following Tuesday's game, the two teams will return to friendly action in June with Azerbaijan set to face Latvia and the Belarusians slated to face Russia.

Azerbaijan vs Belarus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between Azerbaijan and Belarus. The home side have won half of those games while the visitors have won once with their other two matchups ending level.

The two teams last faced off in a UEFA Nations League group-stage clash back in June 2022 which Milli Komanda won 2-0 to register a third consecutive unbeaten outing in the fixture.

Azerbaijan have failed to score any goals in their last three matches.

Belarus were ranked 98th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 19 places above their midweek opponents.

Ad

Azerbaijan vs Belarus Prediction

Milli Komanda are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost six of their last seven games. They are winless in their last five games on home soil and have work to do this week.

The White Wings, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that come Tuesday. They are the slightly better side ahead of Tuesday's game and should come out on top here.

Ad

Prediction: Azerbaijan 0-1 Belarus

Azerbaijan vs Belarus Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Belarus to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback