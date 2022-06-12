Azerbaijan vs Belarus prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

With both teams seeking to pick up their first wins in Group C3 of the UEFA Nations League, Azerbaijan and Belarus will square off at the Dalga Arena on Monday.

Belarus are third in the group standings, while Azerbaijan are rooted to the bottom of the pile after picking up only a point from a possible nine.

Azerbaijan were at the receiving end of a 1-0 defeat against Slovakia on Friday.

They have now failed to win their three games in the Nations League, picking up a draw and two losses.

Azerbaijan have now failed to taste victory in 13 games stretching back to a 2-1 win over Belarus in June 2021.

Meanwhile, like their hosts, Belarus were denied their first win in the Nations League, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kazakhstan last time out.

They have now picked up only two points from a possible nine to sit third in the Group C3 standings.

Belarus head into Monday on a two-match winning streak away from home, though, and will look to keep that run going.

Azerbaijan vs Belarus Head-To-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

The results have been split right down the middle in this fixture, with both teams claiming two wins from their previous five clashes. The spoils have been shared once.

Azerbaijan Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L.

Belarus Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-W.

Azerbaijan vs Belarus Team News

Azerbaijan

Qarabag defender Maksim Medvedev is a doubt after coming off injured midway through the game against Slovakia last time out.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Maksim Medvedev.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Belarus

The visitors head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Azerbaijan vs Belarus Predicted XIs

Azerbaijan (3-5-2): Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Dzhalal Huseynov, Bahlul Mustafazade, Hojatollah Haghverdi; Bedavi Huseynov, Emin Makhmudov, Eddy Israfilov, Richard Almeida, Azar Salahly; Renat Dadashov, Ramil Sheydaev.

Belarus (3-5-2): Pavel Pavlyuchenko; Ruslan Khadarkevich, Zakhar Volkov, Ruslan Yudenkov; Roman Begunov, Artem Bykov, Evgeni Yablonski, Max Ngome, Kirill Pechenin, Ivan Bakhar, Pavel Sedko.

Azerbaijan vs Belarus Prediction

Both Azerbaijan and Belarus head into the game in need of a morale-boosting result, having failed to win their opening three games. Considering their similar form, the spoils will be shared.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 1-1 Belarus.

