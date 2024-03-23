Azerbaijan vs Bulgaria Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2024

Azerbaijan wwelcome Bulgaria to the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium for a friendly on Monday (March 25).

The hosts beat Mongolia 1-0 in their first game of the year on Friday, thanks to an injury-time winner from Bahlul Mustafazada. They were coming off a 5-0 thumping against Belgium in their final UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier in November.

Bulgaria, meanwhile, beat Tanzania 1-0 on Friday. In-form striker Kiril Despodov scored the only goal of the game in the 52nd minute. It was their first win in 12 games as they extended their unbeaten run across competitions to three games.

Azerbaijan vs Bulgaria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off four times. Bulgaria lead 3-0.

Bulgaria won 2-0 in their last meeting in the UEFA Euro 2016 qualifiers.

Azerbaijan have not scored in three of four meetings with Bulgaria.

Azerbaijan have four wins in their last seven games across competitions, losing three.

Bulgaria have one win in 12 games across competitions, losing six.

Bulgaria have conceded two goals in five of their last six games across competitions.

Azerbaijan have kept three clean sheets in five games and not scored in the two other games.

Azerbaijan vs Bulgaria Prediction

Azerbaijan have had four straight wins in friendlies, scoring eight goals and conceding three. They have won three of their last four home games across competitions, keeping two straight clean sheets.

They have scored oncd in four meetings with Bulgaria, losing thrice. Behlul Mustafazade scored his first goal for Azerbaijan in the win over Mongolia and should startI.

Bulgaria, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three games. They kept their first clean sheet in 13 games and have clean sheets in three of their last five away friendlies

Both teams eked out narrow wis in their first game of the year while keeping clean sheets. Considering that and their head-to-head record, expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 1-1 Bulgaria

Azerbaijan vs Bulgaria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kiril Despodov to score or assist any time - Yes