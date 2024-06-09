Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024

Azerbaijan will face Kazakhstan at the Haladás Sportkomplexum on Tuesday in a friendly clash between the two teams. Milli Komanda endured a difficult European Championship qualifying campaign and are now gearing up for the UEFA Nations League later in the year.

They locked horns with Albania in a friendly clash on Thursday, suffering a 3-1 defeat as they found themselves three goals down before Djurgardens striker Musa Qurbanli netted a consolation goal in additional time.

Kazakhstan, meanwhile, performed fairly well in the group phase of the Euro qualifiers before crashing out in the playoffs after a heavy defeat to Greece and are yet to recover since. They were beaten 2-1 by Armenia in a friendly outing on Thursday, with Bauyrzhan Islamkhan netting a late consolation goal in his first appearance for the national team since last March.

Trending

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between the two teams. Azerbaijan have won three of those games while Kazakhstan have won two more. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a Nations League group stage clash back in September 2022 which Milli Komanda won 3-0.

Azerbaijan Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Kazakhstan Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan Team News

Azerbaijan

Milli Komanda have no injury concerns ahead of the midweek clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kazakhstan

Like their midweek opponents, the Hawks have a clean bill of health ahead of Tuesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan Predicted XI

Azerbaijan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Rahil Mammadov, Bahlul Mustafazada, Bedavi Huseynov, Toral Bayramov; Alexey Isayev, Cosqun Diniyev, Emin Mahmudov, Filip Ozobic; Renat Dadashov, Ramil Sheydayev

Kazakhstan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Igor Shatsky; Erkin Tapalov, Aleksandr Marochkin, Nuraly Alip, Yan Vorogovskiy; Islambek Kuat, Askhat Tagybergen, Ramazan Orazov, Adilet Sadybekov; Maksim Samorodov, Elkhan Astanov

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan Prediction

Azerbaijan's latest result ended a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are, however, winless in their last two games on foreign grounds and could struggle here.

Kazakhstan are on a three-game losing streak after winning three of their four games prior. They have had their struggles on the road of late but should have enough to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 2-2 Kazakhstan