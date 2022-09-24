Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan lock horns at the Dalga Arena in Group C3 of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

The Hawks head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive wins over the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein.

Azerbaijan made it two wins from two for the first time since October 2016 as they saw off Slovakia 2-1 on Thursday.

Prior to that, they picked up their first victory in the Nations League when they edged out Belarus 2-0 on June 13 to end their 13-game winless run.

Azerbaijan are currently second in Group C3 after picking up seven points from their five games.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan maintained their fine run in the Nations League as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Belarus.

They are currently unbeaten in eight consecutive games across all competitions, claiming six wins and two draws since their 8-0 thrashing against France in November 2021.

With 13 points from their five games, Kazakhstan are currently at the top of the group standings.

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan Head-To-Head

With five wins from their last 11 encounters, Kazakhstan boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Azerbaijan have picked up two wins in that time, while four games have ended in draws.

Azerbaijan Form Guide: W-W-L-D-L

Kazakhstan Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan Team News

Azerbaijan

Qarabag midfielder Richard Almeida is a doubt for Azerbaijan after coming off injured against Slovakia on Thursday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Richard Almeida

Kazakhstan

The visitors will be without Askhat Tagybergen, who picked up a red card against Belarus last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: Askhat Tagybergen

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan Predicted XI

Azerbaijan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Hojjat Haghverdi, Bahlul Mustafazada, Bedavi Huseynov, Elvin Dzhafarquliyev; Alexey Isayev, Eddy Silvestre; Ozan Kokcu, Emin Makhmudov, Ramil Sheydaev; Renat Dadaşov

Kazakhstan Predicted XI (3-4-3): Igor Shatskiy; Sergey Maliy, Aleksandr Marochkin, Nuraly Alip; Mikhail Gabyshev, Aslan Darabaev, Samat Zharynbetov, Yan Vorogovskiy; Ramazan Orazov, Baktiyar Zaynutdinov, Abat Aimbetov

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan Prediction

After a slow start to the campaign, Azerbaijan have hit their stride, winning their last two group games. However, they face a rampant Kazakhstan side who have dropped just two points so far. We are backing Kazakhstan to come away with all three points and extend their dominance over the hosts.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 1-2 Kazakhstan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far