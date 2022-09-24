Create

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022

Belarus v Azerbaijan: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan lock horns on Sunday
Joshua Ojele
Joshua Ojele
ANALYST
Modified Sep 24, 2022 02:54 AM IST

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan lock horns at the Dalga Arena in Group C3 of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

The Hawks head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive wins over the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein.

💛💙 twitter.com/uefafutsal/sta…

Azerbaijan made it two wins from two for the first time since October 2016 as they saw off Slovakia 2-1 on Thursday.

Prior to that, they picked up their first victory in the Nations League when they edged out Belarus 2-0 on June 13 to end their 13-game winless run.

Azerbaijan are currently second in Group C3 after picking up seven points from their five games.

#BizdinJigitter Бакуге жол тартты ✈️#KFFTeam | @EURO2024 https://t.co/9ZvZkofCJY

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan maintained their fine run in the Nations League as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Belarus.

They are currently unbeaten in eight consecutive games across all competitions, claiming six wins and two draws since their 8-0 thrashing against France in November 2021.

With 13 points from their five games, Kazakhstan are currently at the top of the group standings.

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan Head-To-Head

With five wins from their last 11 encounters, Kazakhstan boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Azerbaijan have picked up two wins in that time, while four games have ended in draws.

Azerbaijan Form Guide: W-W-L-D-L

Kazakhstan Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan Team News

Azerbaijan

Qarabag midfielder Richard Almeida is a doubt for Azerbaijan after coming off injured against Slovakia on Thursday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Richard Almeida

🔝🥇🤫#KFFTeam | #BizdinJigitter 💛💙 | #UEFANationsLeague | #KazakhstanBelarus | @EURO2024 https://t.co/mjRPsIwBca

Kazakhstan

The visitors will be without Askhat Tagybergen, who picked up a red card against Belarus last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: Askhat Tagybergen

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan Predicted XI

Azerbaijan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Hojjat Haghverdi, Bahlul Mustafazada, Bedavi Huseynov, Elvin Dzhafarquliyev; Alexey Isayev, Eddy Silvestre; Ozan Kokcu, Emin Makhmudov, Ramil Sheydaev; Renat Dadaşov

Kazakhstan Predicted XI (3-4-3): Igor Shatskiy; Sergey Maliy, Aleksandr Marochkin, Nuraly Alip; Mikhail Gabyshev, Aslan Darabaev, Samat Zharynbetov, Yan Vorogovskiy; Ramazan Orazov, Baktiyar Zaynutdinov, Abat Aimbetov

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan Prediction

After a slow start to the campaign, Azerbaijan have hit their stride, winning their last two group games. However, they face a rampant Kazakhstan side who have dropped just two points so far. We are backing Kazakhstan to come away with all three points and extend their dominance over the hosts.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 1-2 Kazakhstan

Edited by Peter P

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...