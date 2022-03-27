Azerbaijan vs Latvia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2022

Azerbaijan and Latvia will lock horns at the neutral Ta 'Qali Stadium in Malta on Tuesday for an international friendly. Milli komanda are looking to bounce back following a disappointing 1-0 loss to lowly Malta earlier this week, extending their winless run to nine games.

Their upcoming fixture will be the last before the UEFA Nations League starting in June. Azerbaijan will play Slovakia, Belarus and one of Kazakhstan or Moldova.

Latvia, meanwhile, held Kuwait to an unlikely stalemate on Thursday, extending their unbeaten run to three games. Defender Roberts Savaļnieks struck after the break to cancel out Bader Al-Mutawa's 12th-minute strike for the Blue Wave.

Azerbaijan vs Latvia Head-To-Head

There have been four clashes between the two teams before, the first three of which ended in draws. In a June 2018 meeting, also a friendly, Azerbaijan broke the hoodoo with a 3-1 win.

Azerbaijan Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-L.

Latvia Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-L.

Azerbaijan vs Latvia Team News

Azerbaijan

Emin Mahmudov is just one goal away from becoming Azerbaijan's joint second all-time highest scorer. Captain and long-time defender Maksim Medevdev, meanwhile, continues to climb up the country's all-time appearance list. He is currently on 76 caps, just three behind breaking into the top three.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Latvia

The 11 Wolves managed an encouraging draw with Kuwait in their last outing, so manager Dainis Kazakevics could play the same XI. Goalkeeper Rihards Matrevics is keen to earn his first cap.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None

Azerbaijan vs Latvia Predicted XIs

Azerbaijan (3-4-2-1): Salahat Agayev; Qara Qarayev, Hojjat Haghverdi, Maksim Medvedev; Abbas Huseynov, Coshqun Diniyev, Eddy Silvestre, Azar Salahly; Emin Mahmudov, Filip Ozobić; Ramil Sheydayev.

Latvia (4-4-2): Roberts Ozols; Roberts Savaļnieks, Kaspars Dubra, Antonijs Černomordijs, Vladislavs Sorokins; Alvis Jaunzems, Kristers Tobers, Eduards Emsis, Andrejs Cigaņiks; Vladislavs Gutkovskis, Raimonds Krollis..

Azerbaijan vs Latvia Prediction

The two teams are coming into the game on the back of contrasting results, but given that it's only a friendly, this clash could go either way.

Given the genuine lack of quality in both camps, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 1-1 Latvia

