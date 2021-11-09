Azerbaijan vs Luxembourg prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Azerbaijan host Luxembourg at the Baku Olympic Stadium as their search for a first win in the FIFA World Cup qualifying 2022 campaign continues.

Luxembourg have faced three back-to-back defeats in their qualifying fixtures since a 2-1 win over the hosts in the reverse fixture in September.

Both teams have been ruled out of contention for a place in the World Cup finals, as Serbia and Portugal have at least assured themselves of a place in the second round. The team that earns direct qualification will be determined when the two sides clash on Sunday.

Azerbaijan vs Luxembourg Head-to-Head

There have been six meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with just one of the games being a friendly. The hosts have one win to their name while two games have gone Luxembourg's way and three games have ended in draws.

They have squared off three times in World Cup qualifiers and the head-to-head record is perfectly even, with one win for each side and one game ending in a draw. Azerbaijan's only win in the fixture came in a friendly encounter in 2010.

They last crossed paths at the Stade de Luxembourg in the reverse fixture in September. The game ended in a 2-1 win for Luxembourg thanks to two first-half goals, and Emin Mahmudov bagged the only consolation goal for Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Luxembourg form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Azerbaijan vs Luxembourg Team News

Azerbaijan

For the qualifier against Luxembourg and the friendly game against Qatar on Sunday, Gianni De Biasi has called up 24 players to the squad. At the moment, there are no suspension or injury concerns for the hosts.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Luxembourg

The visiting side have named a 23-man squad for the upcoming qualifiers. As per the latest reports, there are no injury or suspension concerns for Luc Holtz.

Anthony Moris has been ruled out of the games after testing positive for COVID-19. Ralph Schon has been called up to the squad to replace him.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Anthony Moris

Azerbaijan vs Luxembourg Predicted XI

Azerbaijan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Anton Krivotsyuk, Maksim Medvedev, Hojjat Haghverdi, Abbas Huseynov; Emin Makhmudov, Choshgun Diniyev, Vugar Mustafayev; Namik Alasgkarov, Mahir Emreli, Filip Ozobic

Luxembourg Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ralph Schon; Laurent Jans, Maxime Chanot, Dirk Carlson, Mica Pinto; Olivier Thill; Maurice Deville, Leandro Barreiro, Sebastien Thill, Yvandro Borges Sanches; Danel Sinani

Azerbaijan vs Luxembourg Prediction

Azerbaijan and Luxembourg look evenly matched on paper, with Luxembourg finding the back of the net five times against four goals scored by Azerbaijan.

Defensively, the visitors have conceded 14 goals while Azerbaijan have let in 15 goals. When these sides meet on Thursday, a low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 1-1 Luxembourg

Edited by Peter P