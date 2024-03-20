Azerbaijan vs Mongolia Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd March 2024

Azerbaijan host Mongolia at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku on Friday for a friendly game in the 2024 FIFA Series.

Milli Komanda play for the first time since their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Belgium in a Euro 2024 qualifier last November. Romelu Lukaku's four-goal salvo was the driving factor behind one of their worst defeats in recent memory.

With the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League coming up in September, Azerbaijan will look to prepare for the same with these friendlies. They've summoned 27 players for this month's double-header against Mongolia and Bulgaria, including key attacker Ramil Sheydayev.

On the other hand, Mongolia are coming off the back of a two-legged defeat to Afghanistan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying preliminary round last November. A pair of 1-0 losses ended their campaign prematurely.

It also ended an already disappointing calendar year on a poor note, with the Blue Wolves failing to win any of their seven international matches, losing six.

Head coach Ichiro Otsuka has called up 24 players for this month's FIFA World Series against Azerbaijan and Tanzania, including veteran midfielder Tsend-Ayuush Khurelbaatar, who has 41 caps to his name.

Azerbaijan vs Mongolia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Azerbaijan and Mongolia meet for the first time in history.

Mongolia have lost their last three international matches, failing to score in each of them.

Mongolia are winless in their last seven international matches since beating Yemen 2-0 in a 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifier in June 2022.

Azerbaijan have lost two of their last three official matches: a 1-0 loss vs Austria and a 5-0 defeat vs Belgium, both coming in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Azerbaijan are ranked 113th in the world, while Mongolia are in 190th in the FIFA World Rankings.

Azerbaijan vs Mongolia Prediction

Azerbaijan are the clear favorites here, as Mongolia are one of the weakest sides in the world. The Blue Wolves have not won a game in a long time and they do not have the attacking might to challenge Azerbaijan's defense. We expect Azerbaijan to secure a comfortable win over Mongolia.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 2-0 Mongolia

Azerbaijan vs Mongolia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Azerbaijan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No