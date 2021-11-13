Azerbaijan vs Qatar prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2021

Azerbaijan host Qatar in Baku on Sunday for an international friendly, looking to close out a difficult year on a high.

In 12 games in the calendar year, the Milli komanda have won just once - a 2-1 win away to Belarus in June, losing 10, including each of their last four clashes.

It all came in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as the side finished bottom of Group A with just one point.

Qatar, meanwhile, continue their preparations for hosting the showpiece tournament next year with another friendly.

In the last three, they were soundly beaten by Serbia, Ireland and Portugal, who put a combined 11 goals past them.

Azerbaijan vs Qatar Head-To-Head

The sides have clashed twice before with Azerbaijan and Qatar winning once each.

When they met in March this year, the 2022 World Cup hosts secured a 2-1 victory.

Azerbaijan Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Qatar Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Azerbaijan vs Qatar Team News

Azerbaijan

The home side do not have injury concerns but head coach Gianni De Biasi is sure to rotate his squad for this inconsequential clash.

The 18-year-old defender Calal Huseynov could start in defense, with Renat Dadashov and Rustam Ahmadzada also gunning to come into the XI.

Tellur Mutallimov was sent off in the loss to Luxembourg on Thursday, but his suspension doesn't apply to friendlies. So the midfielder is available for selection again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Qatar

The Maroons have one injury absentee in Bassam Al-Rawi, who came off in their game to Serbia after only 25 minutes since coming on as a second-half substitute.

Prolific attackers Akram Afif and Hassan Al-Haydos were unused substitutes in that game, and will be raring to start here.

Injured: Bassam Al-Rawi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Azerbaijan vs Qatar Predicted XI

Azerbaijan (3-4-1-2): Emil Balayev; Maksim Medvedev, Anton Kryvotsiuk, Mert Celik; Amin Seydiyev, Emin Mahmudov, Vugar Mustafayev, Azer Salahly; Namik Alasgarov; Mahir Emreli, Rufat Dadashov.

Qatar (3-5-2): Saad Al-Sheeb; Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Miguel; Musab Kheder, Mohammed Al-Bayati, Abdulaziz Hatem, Assim Madibo, Hassan Al-Haydos; Almoez Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin.

Azerbaijan vs Qatar Prediction

Qatar are going to participate in the Arab Cup next, and wouldn't want to have any injuries before entering the competition.

Azerbaijan, meanwhile, have had a miserable 2021 calendar year even by their own standards, winning only once in 12 games in all competitions.

So despite a much-changed line-up, the Maroons stand a better chance here.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 0-1 Qatar

Edited by Shardul Sant