Azerbaijan vs Serbia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA Word Cup Qualifiers

Serbia travel to the Baku Olympic Stadium on Tuesday to face Azerbaijan on matchday three of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Eagles have made a flying start to the campaign and will hope to continue in the same vein.

They fought back to beat Ireland on the opening day and then came from two goals down to hold reigning European champions Portugal on Saturday.

Having failed to qualify for Euro 2020, Dragan Stojkovic's side look determined to make it up to their fans by qualifying for the Qatar showpiece next year.

Azerbaijan won't make it easy for Serbia though. They are brimming with confidence after a strong performance against Selecao on the opening day.

They lost 1-0 due to an own goal from Maksim Medvedev, as Gianni De Biasi's stubborn side frustrated their Iberian counterparts.

Azerbaijan vs Serbia Head-To-Head

The sides have only met on three previous occasions, with Serbia winning all three matches.

Their first pair of meetings came during the Euro 2008 qualifiers before playing an international friendly in 2015.

Azerbaijan Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-L

Serbia Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-D

Azerbaijan vs Serbia Team News

Azerbaijan

Despite the loss to Portugal in the first qualifier, manager Gianni De Biasi was satisfied with his team's performance, and rightfully so.

They frustrated the European champions with solid defending and also kept Cristiano Ronaldo at bay.

He'll be expecting more of the same on Tuesday as the key players return to the starting XI after being given a rest in a friendly against Qatar.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Serbia

Nikola Milenkovic has been suspended from the clash after getting sent off against Portugal on Saturday.

Besides that, head coach Dragan Stojkovic is likely to stick with the other players who started in the draw.

Injured: None

Suspended: Nikola Milenkovic

Unavailable: None

Azerbaijan vs Serbia Predicted XI

Azerbaijan (4-4-1-1): Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Maksim Medvedev, Badavi Huseynov, Elvin Badalov, Anton Krivotsyuk; Abbas Huseynov, Vugar Mustafayev, Emin Makhmudov, Azar Salahly; Mahir Emreli; Ali Ghorbani.

Serbia (4-4-2): Predrag Rajkovic; Marko Petkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Stefan Mitrovic, Mihailo Ristic; Darko Lazovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Filip Kostic; Aleksandar Mitrovic, Luka Jovic.

Azerbaijan vs Serbia Prediction

Azerbaijan can frustrate Serbia if they're able to replicate the performance they put in against Portugal.

However, we don't expect lightning to strike twice. The Serbs, with all their attacking talent, should see out a narrow victory.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 1-2 Serbia