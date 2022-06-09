Azerbaijan vs Slovakia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Azerbaijan play host to Slovakia at the Dalga Arena in Group C3 of the UEFA Nations League on Friday.

The hosts will head into the game seeking to get one over the Falcons, having lost each of the last two meetings between the sides.

Azerbaijan failed to find their feet on Monday as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Belarus.

Prior to that, they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Kazakhstan when the side squared off in last week’s group opener.

Azerbaijan are now winless in each of their last 12 games across all competitions, losing nine and claiming three draws since a 2-1 friendly victory over Belarus in June 2021.

Elsewhere, Slovakia were denied their second consecutive victory last time out when they fell to a 1-0 loss against Kazakhstan.

This followed a slender 1-0 victory over Belarus when the sides met in last Friday’s group opener.

Slovakia head into the weekend unbeaten in all but one of their last five away games, claiming three wins and one draw in that time.

Azerbaijan vs Slovakia Head-To-Head

Slovakia have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, winning seven of the last eight meetings between the sides. Azerbaijan have managed just one victory in that time.

Azerbaijan Form Guide: D-L-L-L-D

Slovakia Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W

Azerbaijan vs Slovakia Team News

Azerbaijan

The hosts will be without Qismet Aliyev, who received his marching orders against Belarus on Monday. Qarabag defender Maksim Medvedev is a doubt after coming off injured in the aforementioned game.

Injured: None

Suspended: Qismet Aliyev

Doubtful: Maksim Medvedev

Slovakia

Inter Milan defender Milan Škriniar picked up a game-ending injury in the first half against Kazakhstan and is a major doubt for Slovakia.

Injured: Milan Škriniar

Suspended: None

Azerbaijan vs Slovakia Predicted XI

Azerbaijan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Abbas Hüseynov, Dzhalal Huseynov, Bahlul Mustafazade, Hojatollah Haghverdi; Emin Makhmudov, Eddy Israfilov, Richard Almeida, Azar Salahly; Renat Dadashov, Ramil Sheydaev

Slovakia Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Marek Rodak; Martin Koscelnik, Norbert Gyomber, Martin Valjent, Juraj Chvatal; Stanislav Lobotka; Ivan Schranz, Juraj Kucka, Albert Rusnak, Vladimir Weiss; Ladislav Almasi

Azerbaijan vs Slovakia Prediction

While Azerbaijan will be looking to end their poor run, they head home where they have been winless since November 2018. Given the gulf in quality between the sides and their contrasting form, we predict the Falcons will make amends for their defeat against Kazakhstan by picking up all three points.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 0-2 Slovakia

