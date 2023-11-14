Azerbaijan vs Sweden Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023 

Azerbaijan will host Sweden at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium on Thursday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have struggled for results in the European qualifiers so far. They were beaten 1-0 by in-form Austria in their last match, falling behind to a spot kick early after the restart and failing to find their way back into the game. They came closest in additional time with an effort that cannoned off the post.

Azerbaijan sit fourth in the group table with four points from six games and will be looking to add to that tally when they play this week.

Sweden have failed to impress in the Euro qualifiers and are set to miss out on the final tournament for the first time since 1996. They were last in action back in October, facing Belgium at the Stade Roi Baudouin with the scores level at 1-1 during the break before a terror alert in Brussels forced an abandonment of the game.

The visitors sit a place and three points above their midweek opponents in the group standings. They have nothing left to play for but will be targeting maximum points on the road this week.

Azerbaijan vs Sweden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fourth meeting between Azerbaijan and Sweden. The visitors have won all three of their previous matchups by an aggregate scoreline of 9-0.

Sweden picked up a ruthless 5-0 victory in the last meeting between the two teams.

The home side are the second-lowest-scoring side in Group F so far with a goal tally of four.

Only three of Sweden's nine-goal concessions in the qualifiers so far have come away from home.

The Blågult were ranked 23rd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 97 places above their midweek opponents.

Azerbaijan vs Sweden Prediction

Azerbaijan's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are, however, winless in their last three competitive home games and could struggle here.

Sweden are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing two of their three games prior. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should see the away team come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 0-3 Sweden

Azerbaijan vs Sweden Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sweden to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five competitive matches)