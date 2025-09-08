Azerbaijan vs Ukraine Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Azerbaijan will welcome Ukraine to the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. Both teams suffered defeats in their campaign opener last week and will look to bounce back here.

The hosts got their campaign underway against Iceland and suffered a 5-0 away loss. They went winless in their qualification campaign for the 2022 World Cup and will look to leave a better account of themselves here.

The visitors also failed to score in their campaign opener last week and fell to a 2-0 loss to France. Michael Olise scored in the 10th minute, and Kylian Mbappé doubled France's lead in the 82nd minute.

Azerbaijan vs Ukraine Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just twice thus far, with both meetings being friendlies. The visitors are unbeaten in these meetings, recording one win.

The hosts have failed to score in their two meetings against the Blue and Yellow and will look to improve upon that record.

Milli komanda have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last 11 games in all competitions, suffering nine defeats.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last six games in all competitions, including friendlies, recording three wins.

The hosts have lost their last four games in the World Cup qualifiers, conceding 14 goals while scoring just twice.

The Blue and Yellow had won two of their eight games in the group stage of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Milli komanda have lost their three home games in 2025, scoring just one goal while conceding seven times.

Azerbaijan vs Ukraine Prediction

Milli komanda are winless across all competitions since June 2024, failing to score in seven of the 11 games in that period. They have lost their last four home games in the qualifiers, notably, conceding three goals apiece in the last three.

Zbirna have won two of their five games this year, with one of them registered in a friendly game in June. They have won three of their last 11 World Cup qualifiers, with all wins registered on their travels.

The visitors have an unbeaten record in this fixture, keeping two clean sheets. Considering Azerbaijan's struggles in the qualifiers, we back the Blue and Yellow to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 0-2 Ukraine

Azerbaijan vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ukraine to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

