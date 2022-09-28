Bacary Sagna gives his scoreline prediction for Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has backed the Gunners to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 when the two teams clash this weekend.

Mikel Arteta's side will host Spurs at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday (October 1). This will be the first match for both teams after the ongoing international break.

Sagna, who played 284 times across all competitions for the Gunners, believes his former team will emerge victorious in the upcoming north London derby. He told Lord Ping:

"Arsenal will win. Arsenal 2-0."

However, the Frenchman also believes Arteta's troops will not have it easy against Antonio Conte's well-oiled unit:

"Listen, make no mistake, this will be a tough game for Arsenal. Tottenham have quality players, dangerous players. Son [Heung-min] has come into a bit of form. [Harry] Kane, we all know what he can do."

Sagna continued:

"I think it is really up to Arsenal. If Arsenal can play the way that we know they can, keeping the ball, confident football, then they can make a statement. They need to have the same approach as they did against Manchester United. They need to impose their game on the opponent."

He added that the Gunners will want to avenge their defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season. The 3-0 loss played a key role in Spurs securing a top-four finish at the expense of their arch-rivals. Sagna said:

"I think this is a great opportunity for Arsenal. We all know what happened last season with the defeat at White Hart Lane that proved crucial in the top four race.

"Arsenal were criticised after that defeat, but for me, this is a new team and a new chance to demonstrate that Arsenal can be the best team in London this season."

History has favored the home team in recent Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur clashes

Recent Premier League matches between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have overwhelmingly been won by the home team.

The Gunners emerged 3-1 victors at the Emirates last season, while Spurs won 3-0 on their home turf. We have to go all the way back to 2014 for the last time the away team won a league contest between these two.

On that occasion, Arteta and Sagna interestingly started as their team defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at White Hart Lane. Tomas Rosicky scored the only goal less than 120 seconds into the contest.

It remains to be seen if Spurs, unbeaten in the Premier League this season with five wins and two draws, can end their winless streak at the Emirates. Meanwhile, Arsenal, who are top of the league table with 18 points from seven matches, will look to inflict a first domestic defeat of the campaign on Conte's men.

