"Back to rescue us", "Things you LOVE to see" - Liverpool fans in jubilant mood as star player returns to matchday squad for Burnley clash

Liverpool fans are conveying their excitement on X (formerly Twitter) after Diogo Jota was named on the bench to face Burnley. The Reds face the Clarets in the Premier League at Turf Moor later today (Tuesday, December 26).

Jurgen Klopp and Co. have made a major comeback this season and are currently second in the Premier League standings with 39 points from 18 games, one point behind leaders Arsenal.

However, they have drawn their last two league games against Manchester United and the Gunners and will be aiming to return to winning ways against 19th-placed Burnley.

Jurgen Klopp has made quite a few changes to his starting XI, resting several key players. Alisson Becker starts in goal for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, and Joe Gomez make up the defense.

The midfield consists of Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, and Harvey Elliott. Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, and Cody Gakpo start up front to complete the starting XI.

Expand Tweet

Liverpool fans are pleased to see Diogo Jota make a return to the matchday squad. The Portugal international hasn't featured for just over a month since picking up a hamstring injury against Manchester City. He has netted eight goals in 17 appearances across all competitions this season and his return will provide a big boost to the Reds.

One fan posted:

"Jota back to rescue us from the draws against dross"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Quansah starting, Jota back on the bench, things you LOVE to see."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Liverpool on the 'attack' for Portugal defender amid defensive injury crisis: Reports

According to a report from Jornal de Noticias (as per Liverpool ECHO), the Reds have emerged as the latest club to express their interest in Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

The Portugal international has impressed for Sporting this season, scoring three goals in 23 appearances. His performances have reportedly caught the eye of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. But Liverpool are also allegedly on the hunt for his signature in the January transfer window following multiple long-term injuries to their backline.

Joel Matip has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Kostas Tsimikas will also be out for the foreeable future after suffering a broken collarbone against Arsenal, while Andy Robertson is only expected to return at the end of January.

Inacio would bolster the Reds' defense and solve their issues at the left side of their back four. However, he will only be sold if his reported release clause of £52 million is activated.