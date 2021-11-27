Tyler Morton: The new face of Liverpool’s midfield

Tyler Morton earned a start against Porto in the Champions League days after making his Premier League debut for Liverpool. The midweek fixture was a dead rubber for the Reds, having already topped the group after winning four out of four games, but Porto came to Anfield spoiling for a fight.

19-year-old Tyler Morton deputized for Fabinho and stood solid for the entire 90-minutes against a top-level Portuguese side, gaining some valuable experience in the process. The young academy graduate repaid the faith of his coach as he took on the number six rule.

"If you are in our squad, then you are a very good player. We would not throw any player in if they were not. Tyler did very well tonight. He's a good player and I'm really pleased for him." Jurgen Klopp

Tyler Morton handed the number 6 role on his debut for Liverpool

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp gave Tyler Morton a place on the bench against Arsenal due to injuries and later handed the youngster a late cameo.

After making a late cameo against Arsenal over the weekend, Morton stepped into Fabinho's shoes on Wednesday and did not disappoint. The young academy graduate took on the number six role in midfield alongside Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara.

The youngster admitted to being nervous about his lack of experience but eventually put up a commendable performance.

“I just thought I’m not unbelievably experienced at No.6 but I am experienced at other levels, just not the first team. It always takes time to adapt to playing styles, I thought I adapted today well to the game and I thought as it went on I got better. In the end, I was happy with my performance.”

Tyler Morton’s big Champions League night consisted of around 83 percent successful passes, 54 touches and 2 tackles, and set up Mohamed Salah, for Liverpool’s second goal of the night.

The future is bright for young Tyler Morton

Tyler Morton earned some praises from the Liverpool coach as well as from his idol Thiago following his Champions League display.

Tyler Morton had a dream week for any young academy graduate waiting to feature for the senior team. The newly promoted youngster started the match against Arsenal on the bench, owing it to a number of injuries in the midfield area for the Reds.

The youngster earned some late minutes in the 4-0 win against the Gunners, but the road did not stop there. Days later, Tyler Morton played an impactful 90 minutes against Porto to make his Champions League debut.

Morton, who idolizes Thiago, started alongside the Spanish international and earned a few praises off his idol post the Porto game.

Thiago Alcantara says that Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton will have a bright and great future

Tyler Morton might not get regular Premier League appearances, but he is expected to feature in the last group stage Champions League match against AC Milan. It is a clear indication of what the future holds for the young Reds.

